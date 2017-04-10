Meredith Vieira to Host The Women's Choice Award® Show

Meredith Vieira will host the first Women's Choice Award Show. Women have been hidden figures in our history books for far too long. It is time we recognize the incredible achievements of women and help girls unlock their limitless potential.

The WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD® SHOW announced today that EMMY award winning veteran television journalist and personality Meredith Vieira will host the 2017 Women’s Choice Award Show honoring fierce women who passionately advocate for the empowerment of girls and women. The winners will be announced live at the star-studded Women’s Choice Awards at the legendary Avalon Hollywood ballroom on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

The Women’s Choice Award Show is an important opportunity to let the voices of girls and women be heard in a big way with a show dedicated to honoring and celebrating trailblazing women. The show will also serve to inspire girls to step into their power and pursue their dreams.

“Women have been hidden figures in our history books for far too long. It is time we recognize the incredible achievements of women and help girls unlock their limitless potential. I am so proud to host the Women’s Choice Award Show on May 17th and to celebrate fierce and trailblazing women from all walks of life who make a profound impact on the world every day.” said Meredith Vieira.

“Meredith Vieira is a brilliant talent and a true champion of girls and women. Meredith is smart, warm, funny and kind, and she has a special ability to connect with everyone she meets. She is the perfect host to help us celebrate and honor boundary-breaking women who have made their mark on humanity. We are so honored to have Meredith host the first Women’s Choice Award Show,” said Delia Passi, CEO of Women’s Choice Award.

Girls and women from around the world can vote to determine winners in three categories, including the “Shero”, “Spotlight”, and “Voice of Women” awards. The Shero Award will be given to a passionate activist doing incredible work that benefits girls and women. The Voice of Women Award will be given to a leader who has helped shape the positive portrayal of girls and women in entertainment and media. The Spotlight Award will be given to a celebrity using her platform to shine a spotlight on issues affecting girls and women. Fans can vote by visiting http://www.womenschoiceawardshow.com. Voting ends on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 11:59 PM EST.

The Women’s Choice Award Show is proud to include the non-profit I Am That Girl as the cause partner for this very special event. I Am That Girl Founder Alexis Jones will speak at the event and girls from the global I Am That Girl community will be on hand to present awards to Women’s Choice Award Show winners. Girls from local I Am That Girl chapters will enjoy an inspiring and empowering night as VIP guests at the celebration. Guests at the Women’s Choice Award Show will have the opportunity to make a donation onsite to support I Am That Girl.

The Women’s Choice Award® Show is proud to have the generous support of lifestyle and consumer brands including Exodo Tequila, Family Share, Gypsy Vodka, Homedics, Kaiser Permanente, Kendra Scott, Luster Premium White, Paul Gauguin Cruises, Ricola, Santa Margherita Wines, Speedo, TrueCar, Voortman Cookies and Wise Foods.

Nominees for the Women’s Choice Award® Show were announced on International Women’s Day proving that the future is female. Fans can visit http://www.WOMENSCHOICEAWARDSHOW.COM and rock their vote for their favorite extraordinary women. Bios for all of the Women’s Choice Award Show nominees are available on the Women’s Choice Award Show website.

Below includes the complete list of nominees.

WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD® SHOW 2017 NOMINEES:

SHERO AWARD:

Alicia Garza

Brittany Packnett

Carmen Perez

Dr. Knatokie Ford

Dr. Yvonne Cagle

Georgie Smith

Reshma Saujani

SPOTLIGHT AWARD:

Alyssa Milano

Amy Purdy

Deondra Brown

Elizabeth Falkner

Emma Watson

Keke Palmer

Maggie Q

Meryl Davis

Nura Afia

Priyanka Chopra

VOICE OF WOMEN AWARD:

Ana Navarro

Elaine Welteroth

Jennie Urman

Jennifer Pozner

Julie Taymor

Kara Holden

Maria Menounos

Tery Lopez

Media outlets can apply for credentials to cover the Women’s Choice Award® Show at:

http://womenschoiceawardshow.com/press/

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD® SHOW

The Women’s Choice Award® Show is the only awards show where girls and women vote for their favorite fierce female activists, advocates and artists. The Women’s Choice Award Show official website at http://www.WOMENSCHOICEAWARDSHOW.COM houses the voting platform where fans determine the winners for the annual awards show. Delia Passi is the Founder and CEO of Women’s Choice Award and serves alongside Amy Malin and Scott Malin of Trueheart Events as executive producers of the Women’s Choice Award® Show.

The Women’s Choice Award was founded in 2010 with the mission to empower women and has since been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. Brands that are recommended by women through national surveys and review panels earn the Women’s Choice Award- and for every survey participant, the Women’s Choice Award donates to a charity that supports the health and wellness of women and children. Brand and healthcare facilities that have earned and showcase the award seal are displaying their commitment to empower women.

ABOUT MEREDITH VIEIRA

Meredith Vieira is a 14-time Emmy Award-winning host, executive producer and anchor. Most recently, she served as executive producer on the award-winning documentary “TOWER.” Vieira hosted and served as executive producer on her own nationally syndicated daytime talk show, titled “The Meredith Vieira Show,” which premiered in September 2014 and ran for two seasons. Previously, she received critical acclaim for her hosting of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “The Today Show,” and “The View.” Vieira founded and is CEO of “Meredith Vieira Productions,” which develops and produces film, television, and theatre. A native of Providence, R.I., Vieira received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University in Medford, Mass. She has three children, Ben, Gabe, and Lily, with her husband, best-selling author and journalist, Richard Cohen.

ABOUT I AM THAT GIRL

I Am That Girl helps girls to transform self-doubt into self-love by providing a safe space to connect and have honest conversations about things that matter. Every day, girls are bombarded with messages that attack what she is NOT and I Am That Girl works every day to help her love who SHE IS; to see that in herself and inspire that in others. http://www.iamthatgirl.com

