The situation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is becoming more and more serious, and this book examines how, why and one potential solution.

A new Kindle book is available today entitled "The Crisis of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria and How Essential Oils Can Help." The short book examines the growing "superbug" problem which the CDC has called a top public health concern.

"This is information that more people need to understand," says author Kathy Heshelow. "It is becoming dire, so much so that more common diseases may not be treatable with antibiotics soon."

MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), also known as staph infection, has become the most common form of skin infection in the U.S. and leads to pneumonia, surgical complications and blood/bone infections. Two newer bacteria have emerged and are creating alarm in medical circles.

The book discusses two hospital cases of MRSA that were treated and eradicated using essential oils, helping the patients to avoid amputation.

