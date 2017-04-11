Lazydays Hosts Denver Broncos “Salute to Fans” Tour Kickoff

The RV we’ll be showcasing throughout the state on this tour celebrates the association and alignment of both the Lazydays and Broncos brands.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, is once again partnering with the Denver Broncos to present the team’s annual Salute to Fans Tour. As an official sponsor of the Broncos, Lazydays hosted a tour kickoff event at its Loveland RV dealership on April 8 and will provide RV transportation for the tour.

During the kickoff celebration, Lazydays and Broncos representatives unveiled the official Broncos Salute to Fans Tour RV—a custom-wrapped Dynamax Force Class C motorhome—as well as the full tour schedule. Attendees enjoyed autographs and photo opportunities with Denver Broncos alumni Karl Mecklenburg and Reuben Droughns, Miles the Mascot, the Broncos cheerleaders and the team’s Lombardi trophies. Other event highlights included giveaways, family-friendly games and free refreshments. Check out this video footage from the celebration.

The Salute to Fans Tour will journey to 11 locations across Colorado from April 21 to June 3. The tour stops include Cortez, Del Norte, Trinidad, Fort Morgan, Woodland Park, Aurora, Gunnison, Cañon City, Steamboat Springs, Aspen and Fort Collins. Each destination will host a city event that is free and open to the public, with photo opportunities and meet-and-greets.

“The Broncos are excited for Lazydays to continue as a partner of the Salute to Fans Tour,” said Darren O’Donnell, Vice President of Business Development for the Denver Broncos. “The RV we’ll be showcasing throughout the state on this tour celebrates the association and alignment of both the Lazydays and Broncos brands.”

“Lazydays’ partnership with the Denver Broncos has enhanced our relationships with RVers and football fans across Colorado,” said John Lebbad, Chief Marketing Officer for Lazydays. “From tailgating at Mile High Stadium to co-sponsored events like the Salute to Fans Tour, we remain committed to delivering the best possible game-day experience and RV lifestyle.”

Broncos fans can take advantage of the Lazydays RV Tailgating Lot located at Mile High Monument before every Broncos home game, where they’ll enjoy special appearances by Broncos alumni and cheerleaders, RV displays, giveaways and other fun activities. Lazydays offers the largest selection of new and pre-owned RVs in the nation as well as RV Service, Accessories and unlimited mileage on all RV rentals. Lazydays has three Colorado RV dealerships in Loveland, Longmont and Denver.

For more information on upcoming events co-hosted by Lazydays and the Broncos, visit Lazydays on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LazydaysRV.

About Lazydays

Lazydays®, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, caters to every RV need. Lazydays offers the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two onsite campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL, Lazydays also has a dealership located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Denver and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. Lazydays also has RV Rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay, Tucson and Colorado communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

###