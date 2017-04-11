Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Jay L. Cooper will be a panelist at the A&R Worldwide’s MUSEXPO 2017, which is being held April 30 – May 3 in Hollywood.

From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday May 2, Cooper will be sitting on a panel entitled “The Digital Revolution: Streaming, Mobile, Experiential & New Conversions Platforms.” This session, presented by Greenberg Traurig, will bring together a panel of innovators with a vested interest in the tech space to discuss how they are competing for consumer attention as well as monetizing the experience for creators, content owners and the digital and mobile landlords of the virtual world.

According to the MUSEXPO website, the conference brings together some of the most successful and innovative minds in A&R and provides attendees with insight into the art of A&R from a diverse cross-section of industry professionals.

Los Angeles Entertainment Practice Founder Cooper focuses his practice on music industry, motion picture, television, internet, multimedia, and intellectual property issues. He represents individuals and companies on intellectual property matters including recording and publishing agreements for individual artists and composers; actor, director, producer, and writer agreements in film and television; executive employment agreements; complex acquisitions and sales of entertainment catalogs; production agreements on behalf of music, television, and motion picture companies; and all entertainment issues relative to the internet.

Greenberg Traurig is also a proud sponsor of this event.

