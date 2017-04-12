ezPBJ Automates PBJ Report Filing

ezPBJ celebrates its first anniversary with the release of ezPBJ Sender, a new time-saver for Skilled Nursing Facilities filing their Payroll-Based Journal reports. ezPBJ Sender helps centers submit PBJ reports to CMS and sends email notifications when their PBJ reports are successfully accepted.

“Skilled Nursing Facilities are frustrated with the confusing steps to submit and verify their PBJ reports are accepted by CMS,” said Don Feige, ezPBJ CEO. “ezPBJ’s Sender automates PBJ submissions and lets our customers easily prepare and submit PBJ reports in a single system.”

Skilled Nursing Facilities interested in evaluating ezPBJ’s Sender can sign up for a free trial at http://www.ezPBJ.com or contact ezPBJ at trial(at)ezPBJ(dot)com.