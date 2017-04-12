Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501c3 non-profit, announces plans to donate to $15 million in new pediatric cancer research grants and its 19 th year in support of pediatric cancer in 2017. in conjunction with Hyundai Motor America, HHOW will announce new grant winners and plans to raise awareness to end childhood cancer. The event will be held at the New York International Auto Show and themed “Superheroes of Hope.” Attendees will include child-cancer survivors, doctors grant winners, Hyundai executives and other supporters. Award-winning journalist, Soledad O’Brien will host the event featuring a performance by pop artist, singer-songwriter and alumni of NBC's The Voice, Luke Wade. The launch event will take place at 6:30pm on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Hyundai Booth, in the New York International Autoshow at the Jacob Javits Center, New York City, NY.

HHOW National Launch Information

● This year, HHOW will award over $15 million in new pediatric cancer research grants.

● This brings our lifetime funding to pediatric cancer research to nearly $130 million, since 1998.

● Grant winning hospitals will receive their ceremonial check that night.

● In addition to research, an important goal is to increase awareness about the disease.

● Child-cancer survivors from the New York area and local grant winners from Columbia Media Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York University and Child Hospital of Montefiore.

● Other attendees include Hyundai Executives, HHOW Board Members, dealers, Members of Congress, doctors, nurses, families of and supporters of pediatric cancer.

Program Details

● Date: Thursday, April 13, 2017

● Location: Jacob Javits Center, Hyundai Booth, 655 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

● Time: 5:30 – 6:30 PM EST: Doors open/Media Check-In

● Event: 6:30 – 8:00 PM EST: HHOW National Launch Event Program

● Attire: Business attire

● Ticket: Names are required for RSVP; Event is closed to the public (invitation only)

● RSVP: Please send names to n.garner(at)grownowllc.com

This year’s event is going to be a spectacular evening, filled with news from HHOW and great fun for the child cancer survivors. Hyundai Executives, HHOW Board, National Youth Ambassadors, and doctors will be avail for media. Soledad and Luke Wade will be doing photo-opts with the kids before the event.

For more information on Hope on Wheels, visit HyundaiOnWheels.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Grow Now

Nicole Garner Scott

N.Garner(at)GrowNowLLC.com