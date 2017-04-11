LUM-INTENSE Label Developing performance LED technology that persistently revolutionizes the standards of LED lighting.

ActiveLED, Inc., a U.S. based innovator and manufacturer of performance LED lighting luminaires, announced today that it has formally introduced LUM-INTENSE, a new LED lighting luminaire technology that combines recent advancements in LED Modules, Drivers and Optics to punch an intense amount of light out of smaller LED fixtures. Designed to give significantly more Lumens per Watt, this technology delivers more Foot-candles at Task Level while eliminating most glare and light pollution often associated with many other styles of LED fixtures. WATCH VIDEO

"ActiveLED has always been an innovator of solid-state technology," says Klaus Bollmann, CEO of ActiveLED. "With the launch of LUM-INTENSE LED Lighting Technology, we continue to lead the way in developing performance LED technology that persistently revolutionizes the standards of LED lighting. Customers can expect us to consistently deliver better, cooler, longer-lasting lights that match or exceed the light output of most other fixtures while using a fraction of the Watts."

LED fixtures that feature LUM-INTENSE are all Dark Sky Compliant. “An important part of the LUM-INTENSE Technology,” Bollmann continued, “is the ability to eliminate most glare and light pollution by the use of advanced optics to focus the LED fixtures light output at ground or task level.”

ActiveLED plans to incorporate LUM-INTENSE LED Lighting Technology into their entire line of high-performance LED luminaires. The LUM-INTENSE Label will be prominently displayed on all product specification sheets that incorporate the ground-breaking new technology.

ActiveLED Fixtures that feature LUM-INTENSE LED Lighting Technology are available now for purchase. Learn more at ActiveLED.com or contact us directly at 888-288-9080.

About ActiveLED

ActiveLED, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ringdale Industries and designs, manufactures and assembles high performance LED lighting luminaires in America. ActiveLED is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Singapore.