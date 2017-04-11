StartUp Health, which is organizing and supporting a global army of Health Transformers, today announced that Michael Horton, CPA, former Managing Director at GE Capital, has joined StartUp Health as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Horton brings more than 30 years of enterprise experience to the company, where he will be responsible for overseeing and leading all finance and accounting efforts, helping the company scale and expand globally, and play a crucial role in supporting and developing business models with StartUp Health’s nearly 400 entrepreneurial Health Transformers as they work to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world.

Over the last 15 years, Mike Horton has held prestigious senior executive roles within GE Capital, the financial services unit of General Electric. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of a joint venture between GE Capital and the Abu Dhabi government, where he oversaw the creation of the company and closed over $10B in assets. Prior to GE Capital, Horton was with JER Partners, a $2B real estate opportunity fund, where he held both Controller and CFO roles.

“Throughout his career, Mike has forged new pathways with wisdom, vision and boundless energy,” said Steven Krein, CEO of StartUp Health. “His unstoppable energy, ‘batteries-included’ attitude and get-it-done-right mindset is an enormous asset for StartUp Health’s entire army of Health Transformers and every enterprise in our growing network. We are enormously excited to have him join our leadership team.”

“It wasn’t a singular idea like finding a cure for cancer that grabbed my attention when I first met Steven Krein and heard about StartUp Health,” said Michael Horton, the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. “It was the big picture, the StartUp Health Mindset━a truly unprecedented worldview that has the potential to change the way the world thinks about and experiences health. StartUp Health is building a platform to tackle major challenges including curing cancer, longevity, and women’s health by empowering entrepreneurs to achieve 10 Health Moonshots that touch billions of lives around the world━and they’re doing it now at lightning speed.”

Mr. Horton is based at the StartUp Health Village in New York City and resides in Connecticut, where he is involved in a variety of philanthropic endeavors and works to support the community around him. He is actively involved and volunteers with the renowned Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, CT, an organization that is dedicated to providing “a different kind of healing” to seriously ill children and their families.

About StartUp Health

In 2011, StartUp Health introduced a revolutionary new model for transforming health by organizing and supporting a global army of entrepreneurs called Health TransformersTM. The Company has identified and is investing in 10 Health Moonshots, with the long-term goal of improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world. These include: Access to Care; Cost to Zero; Cure Disease, Cancer; Women’s Health; Longevity; Mental Health; Brain Health; Nutrition, and Children’s Health. With the world’s largest digital health portfolio (nearly 200 companies spanning 5 continents, 18 countries and 60+ cities), StartUp Health’s long-term platform for entrepreneurs includes the StartUp Health Academy, StartUp Health Network, StartUp Health Media and StartUp Health Ventures. Founded by Steven Krein and Unity Stoakes, StartUp Health is chaired by former Time Warner CEO Jerry Levin. It’s notable strategic partners and investors include AARP; Aurora Health Care; California Health Care Foundation; Children’s Hospital Colorado; University of Colorado; UCHealth; Steve Case; Mark Cuban; Esther Dyson; Brad Feld; Genentech; GE Ventures; Janssen Research & Development, LLC.; Kaiser Permanente Ventures; Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and SeventySix Capital. To learn more, please visit http://www.startuphealth.com.