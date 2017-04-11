A super-majority of people here in the United States and around the world have one thing in common: They never got what I call ‘The Memo.’ They were never told how this world actually works. How do you prosper? How do you excel? At a more defensive and basic level, how do you protect yourself from societal injustices and a lack of fair play in the twenty-first century? These are questions I address directly in my book. I have dedicated this book, and the entire HOPE Global Forum to this super-majority: “the invisible class.”

—John Hope Bryant

Berrett-Koehler Publishers is delighted to announce a new book with John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of nonprofit Operation HOPE. Fresh from being named “Innovator of the Year” by American Banker Magazine, Bryant focuses his book and Operation HOPE programs on empowering “the invisible class” who have been left out of the economy’s gains and opportunities. Since its inception in 1992, HOPE has served more than 2.6 million individuals, directed more than $1.8 billion in economic activity to America's low-wealth communities, and maintains a growing army of 22,000 HOPE volunteers.

Bryant has hinted at “The Memo” in speeches and programs for years, describing it as the rules of power and success that nobody bothered to share with the invisible class—the poor, working poor, and struggling middle class “with too much month at the end of their money.” Bryant promises to unpack these rules in THE MEMO and repack them with the poor in mind. Bryant writes, “The invisible class aren’t stupid; they don’t prefer poverty to success. They just don’t know what they don’t know. I’ve said for years that ‘they never got the memo.’ We’re finally going to change that.”

Bryant’s book provides five foundational rules that apply to every individual, rich or poor:

1. You Live in a Free Enterprise System—Embrace This.

2. Your Mindset Makes or Loses Money and Wealth—You Choose.

3. Relationships Are Investments—Build Relationship Capital With Yourself First

4. Don’t Just Get a Job—Be Entrepreneurial. You Are Capital.

5. Spiritual Capital Is the Start of True Wealth.

Sure to surprise many, THE MEMO redefines “capital” as much more than money. THE MEMO explores the relationship between “inner capital”—mindset, relationships, knowledge and spirit—and “outer capital”—financial wealth and property. Even more surprising, the memo reveals that true wealth has little or nothing to do with outer capital. Bryant makes this bold claim: “If you have inner capital, you can never be poor. If you lack inner capital, all the money in the world cannot set you free.”

Berrett-Koehler editorial director Neal Maillet says, “We feel privileged and blessed to be working with John on this important book. His previous bestseller, HOW THE POOR CAN SAVE CAPITALISM provided thought leadership for reshaping our economy at the highest levels, but THE MEMO provides the mental tools each one of us can use as individuals to improve our economic futures. What I think is brilliant about John is that he can translate the rules of capitalism to make them work for the ‘bottom 90%’ who feel frozen out. The top 1% better watch out, because John Bryant and Operation HOPE is creating a new army of capitalists who want to spread their wealth to raise up everybody, not just the few.”

About the Author

John Hope Bryant is an American financial literacy and poverty-eradication activist and entrepreneur. Bryant is the founder, chairman and CEO of nonprofit Operation HOPE, and co-founder of Global Dignity. He is a member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders for the World Economic Forum, and sits on the Forum’s Global Agenda Council. He served as the vice chair on the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on Financial Literacy. Bryant is the author of the bestsellers Love Leadership and How the Poor Can Save Capitalism. Bryant grew up in Compton and South Central Los Angeles, and now directs Operation HOPE from its headquarters in Atlanta.

Publication date: September 18, 2017, $24.95, hardcover, 144 pages, 6⅛" x 9¼", ISBN 978-1523084562

Title: The Memo: Five Rules for Your Economic Liberation