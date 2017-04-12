Panasonic FZ-G1 with iKey Jumpseat Keyboard

Basingstoke-based IT distributor, Ci Distribution, announces today that it is proud to officially announce its exciting partnership with rugged peripherals industry leader and manufacturer, iKey.

Based in the United States in Austin, Texas, iKey designs and customizes rugged keyboards, mice, pointing devices and displays for various industry segments, ranging from power and industrial manufacturing, to public safety and medical.

iKey has been in business for over 26 years, manufacturing and customizing products according to individual customer specifications. iKey products are relied upon in many of the world’s toughest conditions, qualifying the product line as being “Real Tough for Real Life.”™

Ci Group Commercial Director, Jon Atherton, said: “We have taken a very important step in cementing a long-standing relationship with iKey, and Ci Distribution is delighted to have such a great addition to a rapidly growing portfolio. We are looking forward to working with the iKey team, and are eager to firmly establish this new and promising partnership.”

Uniting with Ci Distribution in the United Kingdom means iKey will continue to grow its position as the first choice for rugged computer peripherals – specifically, for the attachable FZG1-C1-V5 iKey keyboard designed exclusively for the Panasonic FZG1 tablet.

Ci Distribution will offer the full iKey product offering of keyboards, displays, mice and pointing devices.

iKey CEO, Steve Meyer, stated: "We are pleased to announce this important relationship and partnership with Ci Distribution, one of the leaders and most respected companies in the global market for rugged computer peripherals. With the partnership, we will be able to reach more customers with the right products, unbeatable technical expertise and fast delivery.”

iKey recently announced four new products to its rugged offering, including a newly redesigned Jumpseat™ Keyboard designed exclusively for the Panasonic FZ-G1 Toughbook, and a new, dual connectivity rugged keyboard, BT-870-TP, which is Bluetooth-enabled and USB for connectivity. The new version of the iKey Jumpseat™ has improved latching mechanism and docking strength, and is used primarily by public safety, law enforcement and first responders.

About iKey

iKey, LTD is the rugged peripherals industry leader and manufacturer located in Austin, Texas, United States. The company designs and customizes rugged keyboards, mice, pointing devices and displays for many industry segments including power/energy/utilities, industrial manufacturing, public safety, medical, fleet, mobile and kiosk. iKey has been in business for more than 26 years and we manufacture products that are “Real Tough for Real Life.”™

For more information on iKey, visit: http://www.ikey.com

For more information,contact Cathy Veri

Email: cathy(at)ikey(dot)com

Phone: 512-837-0283

About Ci Distribution

Ci Distribution (Ci D) has been supplying its way to greatness for over 20 years. Established in 1990, Ci D earned worldwide industry respect as a supplier and distributor of a wide array of hardware devices. In 2014, Ci D began to invest in a new vein of specialisation; namely, distributing ruggedised devices through the reseller channel.

For more information on Ci, visit: http://centerprise.co.uk/

For more information, images or quotes please contact Nour Bahgat at the press office on:

E: nour.bahgat(at)centerprise(dot)co.uk

DD: (0)1256 378 041