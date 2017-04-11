“This year’s survey shows that the baby care products sector is in for some very difficult years ahead,” said Jetta. “We will review what is causing the weak trends and what can be done to address it.”

TABS Analytics, a leading consumer and retail analytics firm, announced its Second Annual Baby Care Study will be Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern. The TABS study was developed to determine who, besides young families, is shopping for baby care products, where shoppers purchase each type of product, and the demographics behind when and which shoppers purchase baby care products online compared to in-store.

The study analyzed the five major infant and baby needs product categories: 1) Baby seat and safety products (car seats, strollers, baby monitoring devices, etc.), 2) Baby feeding needs (cups, bottles, plates, etc.), 3) Diapers and accessories, 4) Baby formula, food and drinks, 5) Baby care (powders, ointments, lotions, etc.).

The baby products study was conducted in March 2017 by Toluna. Two thousand geographically and demographically dispersed adult consumers between the ages of 18 and 75 were surveyed. The study analyzed the outlet shopping patterns of the buyers, with a focus on comparing online to brick-and-mortar, and measuring non-tracked channels such as Babies”R”Us.

Dr. Kurt Jetta, TABS CEO and founder, will break down the findings of the study during the webinar.

WHAT: TABS Analytics’ Second Annual Baby Care Study

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern

REGISTRATION: Registration is available online here

WHO: Dr. Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., CEO and founder of TABS Analytics

Throughout 2017, TABS Analytics will be conducting six studies across the consumer packaged goods industry including personal care, baby, vitamin, food and beverage, household products, and beauty. More information about previous TABS studies is available at http://www.tabsanalytics.com/resources.

In addition to being the CEO, founder and lead product developer for TABS Analytics, Jetta is also the Director of the Research Unit of the Economics of Consumer Marketing, which is a part of the Center for International Policy at Fordham University. He is a frequent contributor to industry publications and symposiums.

About TABS Analytics

Operating since 1998, TABS Analytics, formerly TABS Group, based in Shelton, Conn., is a technology-enabled analytics firm. Its mission is to simplify and improve the way analytics are conducted in the consumer products industry. TABS offers cloud-based software analytics and applications solutions, including TABS Insight® and TABS Total Insights™, for CPG manufacturers that integrate, harmonize, and analyze sales and marketing data. Additional services include TABS CatMan Advantage™, an outsourced category management solution, TABS WorldView™, a global business intelligence tool, and TABS Promo Insight™, a cloud-based software and consulting service that helps companies measure, plan and optimize trade spending. For more information, please call 203-446-8837, email robertbaldwin (at) tabsanalytics (dot) com or visit http://www.tabsanalytics.com