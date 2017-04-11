Visibility Software announces the hiring of Karen Wainwright and Anthony Peters as key members of the strategic sales team.

Newberry, SC., Visibility Software, developers of the Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking and Cyber Train Learning Management software platforms, announces the hiring of Karen Wainwright and Anthony Peters as key members of the strategic sales team.

Karen Wainwright joins Visibility Software as Channel Partner Manager with well over ten years of experience helping Independent Software Vendors grow their businesses in the Dynamics GP channel across the US and Canada. Her primary focus has been helping partners with sales and marketing and supporting customers. Most of her application experience is within Business Intelligence and Human Resource Management Systems. Karen will manage our strategic partner channels, which includes Microsoft Dynamics GP.

Anthony Peters joins Visibility Software as a Senior Account Executive and will work closely with the sales and marketing teams to grow and educate the Visibility customer base and prospective customers about our talent acquisition and talent development technology solutions. Anthony brings 15 years of Sales and Account Management experience with the majority of his background selling Human Capital and Recruitment solutions, most recently with Monster Worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have two very talented and experienced individuals in Karen and Anthony join the Visibility team. Both bring a wealth of knowledge in the Human Resources Technology space and look forward to the significant impact they will bring as we continue taking major growth steps," says Visibility Software VP of Sales and Marketing, James Bellew.

Visibility has experienced significant growth in the past couple of years with the progression of its' Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking and Cyber Train Learning Management software solutions. As the HR software market continues to grow and evolve rapidly due to constantly changing needs, Visibility continues to immerse itself to uncover gaps and address pressing challenges that HR faces in the areas of talent acquisition and talent development. Karen and Anthony will play a major role in continuing to drive the company's growth efforts by addressing these pressing market challenges by positioning Visibility as a market leader.

About Visibility Software:

Founded in 1999. Visibility Software, a leading provider of applicant tracking and training management software, has helped thousands of organizations solve talent management challenges by delivering intelligent recruiting and training management technology and services. Our two primary flagship solutions Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking (ATS) and Cyber Train Learning Management(LMS) provide a simplified, flexible licensing approach that eliminate redundant inefficiencies in recruiting, onboarding, and training Our solutions integrate with over a dozen leading ERP and HR applications, including Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage HRMS, and Abila MIP Fund Accounting or can operate as a standalone system. For us, it's all about placing a high value on helping organizations build a strong foundation for their recruiting and training management strategies. Visit us at http://www.visibilitysoftware.com and @VisSoft for more info!