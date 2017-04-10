Adam M. Foslid a Miami shareholder in the Litigation Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed by Chief Judge Bertila Soto to serve on the State of Florida Eleventh Judicial Circuit Professionalism Panel.

The Eleventh Judicial Circuit established the Professionalism Panel to receive, screen and act upon complaints of unprofessional conduct by attorneys practicing in the Circuit. The Panel plays an integral role in improving professionalism in the Miami-Dade County legal community by providing an informal, educational process to address conduct inconsistent with the Standards of Professionalism and Civility.

“I am honored by this appointment and opportunity to serve the Miami-Dade County legal community,” Foslid said. “I look forward to working with the other panel members to ensure that all members of our legal community hold themselves to the highest standards of professionalism and civility.”

At Greenberg Traurig, Foslid concentrates his practice on complex commercial, business, class action, and product liability litigation in federal and state courts and before arbitration panels throughout the United States. He is experienced representing clients in a wide array of disputes involving commercial transactions, breaches of contract, business torts, fraud, deceptive and unfair trade practices, fiduciary relationships, mergers and acquisitions, banking, insurance, partnerships, real estate transactions, construction defects, corporate governance, medical devices, consumer and building products, and claims of personal injury and wrongful death. He is also experienced conducting internal and regulatory investigations for public and private companies in connection with, among other things, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, initial public offerings, IT security issues, accounting and financial reporting issues, campaign contributions, public corruption, state and federal government contracts, construction defects, claims of serious personal injury and wrongful death, and allegations of mortgage and health care fraud.

Foslid also serves as the Co-Hiring Shareholder in Miami, is active in the firm’s internal management initiatives, and formerly managed the office's associate career development program. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, listed in The Legal 500 United States, and named a Most Effective Lawyer for Class Action litigation.

