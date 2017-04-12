DrugDetoxPortland.com provides valuable information on drug detox programs for residents of Portland and the surrounding areas.

From 1999-2014, there has been a dramatic increase in prescription controlled substance sales, illicit and prescribed drug use, misuse, dependency, and overdoses from all types of drugs in the state of Oregon. According to Oregon’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, almost 1 in 4 Oregonians were prescribed an opioid medication.

In an effort to curb the rate of opioid prescriptions in Oregon, the Oregon Opioid Prescribing Guidelines Task Force last June approved adoption of the CDC’s Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. The task force is composed of health care industry professionals including physicians, professional licensing boards, and non-profit organizations.

There are more drug overdose deaths than deaths from motor vehicle accidents in Oregon. Approximately 43 percent of those overdose deaths are associated with prescription opioids, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Drug detox is the first step toward recovery. During drug detox, individuals go through specific withdrawal symptoms associated with the drug(s) they may have abused. These withdrawal symptoms can vary from mild to severe, and require monitoring by health care professionals who are trained in addiction treatment.

Drug detox is the first step toward recovery. During drug detox, individuals go through specific withdrawal symptoms associated with the drug(s) they may have abused. These withdrawal symptoms can vary from mild to severe, and require monitoring by health care professionals who are trained in addiction treatment.

To get more information on the drug detox options available in Portland, visit: https://drugdetoxportland.com/ or speak live to a drug detox specialist at 866-268-5311.

DrugDetoxPortland.com provides information on drug and alcohol detoxification programs for residents of Portland, OR and the surrounding areas who may be struggling with a substance use disorder. The website offers information on a variety of drug detox programs including inpatient drug and alcohol detox and medication-assisted detox. Visitors can also learn about different withdrawal symptoms they can expect to experience during drug detox.

