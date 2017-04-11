5k for K9 Cancer to Raise Awareness and Funds to Fight Cancer in Dogs

Cancer Fighter Bandana The goal this year is to raise $40,000+ with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The MedVet Charitable Foundation. The Foundation has been giving hope to veterinary patients and their families since 1999.

Dogs and dog lovers are invited to participate in the Fourth Annual 5k for K-9 Cancer Run/Walk on Otterbein University’s Cross Country course located at 350 N. Cleveland Avenue, Westerville, Ohio. This family and dog friendly event will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017, from 9:00am-12:00pm. Registration begins at 9:00am and the 5k & 1M race starts at 10:00am. Pre-Registration entry fee is $25 ($30 w/t-shirt). On-Site Registration fee is $30 without an event t-shirt. A limited number of t-shirts will be available for purchase on location. You can also be a virtual participant and run or walk anywhere, anytime. Virtual participant fee is $30 to register and receive an event t-shirt (shipping and handling included).

The 5k for K-9 Cancer Run/Walk is organized by Otterbein University’s Sport Management Event Planning and Sport Marketing classes to educate and raise awareness and funds for the fight against canine cancer. The goal this year is to raise $40,000+ with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The MedVet Charitable Foundation. The Foundation has been giving hope to veterinary patients and their families since 1999. The last three years of this 5k event, the funds have supported innovative technologies such as 3D digital printers to aid in the surgical removal of tumors in dogs with cancer. This year, the funds will be directed to support dogs that are great candidates for bone marrow transplant but require financial assistance. There are only four institutions in the United States currently performing bone marrow transplants in dogs and one of those is MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets located in Worthington, Ohio.

In addition to the 5k run, the event will also include 5k and 1 mile walks, a contest for the best dog & owner Superhero costumes, dog contests, and paw print art; a silent auction, educational materials/informational presentations; and dog/pet-related exhibitors/vendors. Race awards will be given to the top three male and female runners along with special prizes for winners of the contests. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The event was inspired by Hilary Seif, a current Otterbein employee and dog owner who lost her Golden Retriever, Newman, to cancer in the summer of 2013. Canine Cancer affects one out of every three dogs. Of those, over half of them will die. Cancer is also the leading cause of death in dogs over the age of 10. The warning signs of cancer in dogs are very similar to that in people. A lump or a bump, a wound that doesn’t heal, any kind of swelling, enlarged lymph nodes, a lameness or swelling in the bone, abnormal bleeding. But sometimes there are little or no signs in the early stages of the disease.

With the help of Otterbein University’s Sport Management Event Planning and Sport Marketing classes, volunteers, 5k participants, sponsors/donors, and you, we can all make this an event that will bring dog lovers together and raise funds and awareness for a worthy cause.

To learn more about the event and how to register or become a sponsor, donor, or exhibitor, visit: http://www.otterbein.edu/5kK9cancerrunwalk.

About The MedVet Charitable Foundation:

Established in 1999 by Dr. Milt Wyman, The MedVet Charitable Foundation is a 501(C)3 organization dedicated to supporting community outreach, continuing veterinary education, clinical research, and the medical care of working dogs. By supporting innovative treatments and bringing awareness of new procedures to the veterinary community, the foundation brings new hope to patients and their families.

Media Inquiries:

For photos and/or interviews, please contact:

Hilary Seif

Otterbein University

hseif(at)otterbein(dot)edu

614-203-6098