Opici Wines is proud to present “Âme du Vin” 2016, a luxury French rosé from the Côtes du Provence. The new wine, with a suggested retail price of $17 per bottle, made its official debut at Time Inc.’s (NYSE: TIME) Food & Wine magazine “Best New Chefs 2017” celebration, April 4, at Rock & Reilly’s at the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel. Opici Wines was the event’s official wine sponsor.

Âme du Vin (Ahm-du-VAHN), meaning “Soul of the Wine,” references the celebrated poem of the same name by 19th century French poet Charles de Baudelaire. A 70/30 Garnache/Cinsault blend, it is grown and produced at the sustainably farmed Caves du Commandeur estate near the historic Provençale village of Montfort-sur-Argens. The property spans almost 1,000 acres of vineyards, located approximately 1,300 above sea level, and planted to a density of 5,000-6,000 vines per acre. Harvest took place in September 2016, with the resulting wine fermented in cement tanks, followed by stainless steel vats, prior to five months’ bottle-aging ahead of release.

The new wine is presented in a sleek, stylish, clear-glass bottle, sealed with a glass closure and featuring an elegant silk-screen design. The bespoke packaging has been created to give full expression to the quality and the radiant color of the wine within.

“For several years, my family and I have sought to bring home and share with our customers a wine that captures and reflects the very essence -- the soul -- of the sun-drenched beauty and vibrancy of Provence. Âme du Vin is that wine,” noted Don Opici, managing director of Opici Wines.

Starting this spring, Âme du Vin 2016 will be available at restaurants and fine wine stores nationwide. The launch will be accompanied by a full array of POS and integrated marketing support.

Âme du Vin Côtes du Provence Rosé retails for $17 per 750 ml bottle

Imported by Opici Wines, Glen Rock, NJ

OPICI WINES: Recently named “Importer of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast magazine, Opici Wines is an importer and producer of fine wines, artisanal spirits, and crafts beers from around the globe. The portfolio consists of nearly 50 brands and is available nationally through distributor partners. Founded in 1913 by Joseph Opici and his wife Esther, and re-established in 1934 upon the repeal of Prohibition, management of the company is today in the capable hands of the fourth generation, represented by Don Opici. For more information, visit http://www.opiciwines.com