EDR to Host Annual PRISM Conference in May

EDR will be hosting its 2nd Annual PRISM Conference May 1-3, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. PRISM is the only industry event that connects leaders from the commercial real estate lending and property due diligence industries to network, learn and collaborate. PRISM's 2017 agenda features well-respected speakers with technology, commercial real estate lending and risk management backgrounds who will share their intelligence on the future of the industry.

We are excited to have entrepreneur and two-time New York Times Bestselling Author Josh Linkner delivering the keynote address, Harnessing Innovation. Linkner will share his deep, real-world experience to help attendees jumpstart their creative energy and think about property risk management in innovative ways. As Linkner says in his book The Road to Reinvention: How to Drive Disruption and Accelerate Transformation, “The lesson is clear; quickly adopting future trends rather than clinging to yesterday’s success is the only way to ensure long-time survival.”

Additional panels include Brownfields Under Trump: What The New Administration Means for the Future of Site Cleanup/Redevelopment, where experts from the U.S. EPA will distill the headlines into actionable information about the latest budget proposal and what it means for near-term business opportunities. During The World of CRE Finance Under the New Administration session, directors from the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) will share timely insights into the future of multi-family GSE lending and how Dodd Frank reform may take shape.

Robert L. Parson, the former Senior Appraisal Policy Advisor, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, DC, will also participate at PRISM. In his track, Covering Your Bases: An Examiner’s Viewpoint on Risk Management in Today’s Market, Parson will share what lenders should be doing now to achieve compliance and prepare for examiner scrutiny. Parson says, “Qualitative decision-making and solid underwriting are cornerstones of good banking practices that are not only required, but also prudent and protective.”

PRISM 2017 will also include our 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony on the night of May 2nd. The PRISM Awards are the benchmark for excellence designed to elevate individuals and firms in the property due diligence industry. Award categories recognize innovation, service and achievement in the areas of leadership, technology, environmental stewardship, community service and influence. Last year’s ceremony concluded with the induction of Julie Kilgore, owner of Wasatch Environmental, to the Industry Hall of Fame. EDR looks forward to announcing this year's award winners, and unveiling the next member of the Industry Hall of Fame.

“This year’s PRISM conference will, once again, be a forum for nurturing and sharing ideas that will shape the industry," Chris Aronson, CEO of EDR, says. "With much change and a fair amount of uncertainty in the market, we are thrilled to bring industry leaders together, recognize their achievements over the last year, and prepare for the future.”

PRISM will be held May 1-3 at The Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte. Read more about the event, view the full agenda and register here http://edrnet.com/prism-2017/.

