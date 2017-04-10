We congratulate the winning schools. But the most important thing to remember is that every student finished as a winner. - Chris Cuica, Director of Pre-Professional Programs for SAE International

SAE International announces that St. Michael Livonia (Team #13) of the Archdiocese of Detroit the Grand Champion of the 11th Annual A World In Motion® (AWIM) International Jet Toy Competition, which was held Wednesday, April 5, during the SAE 2017 WCX17.

The Jettoy Challenge is a friendly competition where students (in Engineering Design Teams of four) compete in distance, accuracy, weight carrying and timed events. This year’s competition was sponsored by Adient, Honeywell, Bosch, Kia, and Henkel.

The full list of award-winners includes:

Grand Champion



St. Michael Livonia #13 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

Distance



1st – St Edith #36 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

2nd – Cornerstone #50 (Cornerstone Schools)

3rd – St. Michael Livonia #13 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

Distance with Weight



1st – St. Michael Livonia #19 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

2nd – St. Michael Livonia #17 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

3rd – Fairfax Elementary #45 (Chambers County Schools)

Accuracy



1st – St. Michael Livonia #22 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

2nd – St Edith #33 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

3rd – St. Michael Livonia #18 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

Time



1st – St. Michael Livonia #11 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

2nd – St. Michael Livonia #14 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

3rd – St. Michael Livonia #24 (Archdiocese of Detroit)

“We had an outstanding and fun competition this year,” Chris Cuica, Director of Pre-Professional Programs for SAE International, said. “We congratulate the winning schools. But the most important thing to remember is that every student finished as a winner.”

“Of course, this event would not have been possible without the support from our sponsors. I want to personally thank Adient, Honeywell, Bosch, Kia, and Henkel for their generosity and assistance.”

