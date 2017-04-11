Ostendio Welcomes a New Member to the Advisory Board

Ostendio is delivering a valuable product to enterprise clients. As boards increasingly demand tighter ERM controls and accurate reporting of IT security compliance, MyVCM offers an easily trackable, single pane-of-glass solution.

We are pleased to announce a new addition to Ostendio's Advisory Board, Scott Sanders.

Scott is a talented and seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in software-as-a-service (SaaS), cybersecurity and communications. He brings a wealth of expertise with particular strengths in areas such as early-stage business scaling, strategic and go-to-market consulting, and mergers & acquisitions.

“Ostendio is delivering a valuable product to enterprise clients. As boards increasingly demand tighter ERM controls and accurate reporting of IT security compliance, a product like MyVCM which provides C-Suite executives with an easily trackable, single pane-of-glass solution is compelling. I’m pleased to be involved in helping to solve a problem that’s only going to get worse in the coming years.” - Scott Sanders.

“Scott agreeing to join our Advisory Board is very exciting for Ostendio. He brings significant industry expertise to the company, as well as providing leadership depth that we can rely on as we manage Ostendio’s explosive growth over the next few years,” said Grant Elliott, Ostendio CEO and Co-Founder.

Currently, Scott is President and Chief Executive of a boutique consulting firm, Prosim Advisory. In this role, Scott delivers strategic advice to private equity, venture capital firms, and CEOs of early-stage companies. He is also a Venture Partner for Blu Venture Investors, a growth-stage venture capital firm based in Washington, D.C.

Prior to Prosim, Scott served as SVP/GM of Security Services for Verisign, a S&P 500 company, where he had full P&L responsibility for Verisign's security lines of business. Also at Verisign, Scott served as head of corporate strategy for the company, as well as head of corporate development (M&A).

Scott currently serves on the Board of Advisors of PFP, an IoT security and counterfeiting prevention company, SecondWrite, a disruptive malware-sandboxing company, and Steel Mountain Systems, a provider of physical security products for the consumer IoT market.

In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for the National Cybersecurity Society, a D.C.-based non-profit dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses with their security posture.

Scott holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration as well as undergraduate degrees in Finance and Political Science, from Virginia Tech.

With Scott’s years of sales and strategic expertise, we look forward to a very productive partnership.

Please join us in welcoming Scott to the team!

