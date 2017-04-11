A New "Informed" Episode with Rob Lowe Will Spotlight National Parks

National Parks are famous for their beauty and for the wild life that they contain. National parks are protected areas that are set aside for conservation and also for the benefit of allowing the public to view such lands as they should choose. Yellowstone National Park was deemed America's first park created for the pleasure of the people, and it was established in 1872. Being one of the first such parks in the world, other nations soon followed suit, and the practice has been established worldwide. A segment of the "Informed" series, with Rob Lowe, will discuss this history and National Parks today.

Another important feature of the national park is that they allow scientists to gather information about the ecosystems that exist there. Ecologists are able to take rainfall measurements, study plant life, and track a number of the animals that live within the borders of the national park. Geologists are able to study fault lines, geysers, and other naturally occurring features.

