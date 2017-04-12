World's Best Pawn Software In our quest to create software that does the heavy lifting for operators, Bravo’s Inter-Store Cash Transfers is another feature that eliminates paper, stress, and a manual process,” said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems.

Bravo Pawn Systems, the Best Pawn Software in the World, has announced the release of "Inter-Store Cash Transfers" to their pawn software platform. With this new feature, pawnshop chains with multiple locations can transfer money easily and safely from one store to another. Each transaction through Bravo’s Exclusive Task Manager will seamlessly notify each store in real-time of transfers.

“In our quest to create software that does the heavy lifting for operators, Bravo’s Inter-Store Cash Transfers is another feature that eliminates paper, stress, and a manual process,” said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems. “Bravo continues our commitment to customer requests and robust features, in this case taking our Enterprise Cloud Platform to the next level in the pawn industry,” said Mack.

The Inter-Store Cash Transfers feature allows pawn stores on the Bravo Platform to:



Send cash from an in-store repository, such as a Till or the Store Safe, to another store.

Receive cash from another store and place it into an in-store repository, such as a Till or the Store Safe.

The Inter-Store Cash Transfers feature is part of Bravo’s Enterprise package. All multi-store Bravo customers subscribed to this package will receive the Inter-Store Cash Transfers feature instantly, as Bravo’s technology enables quick development and delivery that is unsurpassed in the industry.

Bravo continues to charge ahead with innovation, eCommerce, new applications, Mobile, Machine Learning AI, and best practices that drive efficiency and profits.

About Bravo Pawn Systems

Founded in 2010, Bravo Pawn Systems is the Fastest-growing Pawnbroker Platform with customers in the USA, Europe, Mexico and Canada. Built with the features pawnbrokers need most. Bravo’s mission is to exceed pawnbrokers’ expectations by offering affordable, yet high-value services, without the burden of complicated hardware and back-ups. For more information about Bravo Pawn Systems, please visit http://www.bravopawnsystems.com