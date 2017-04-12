Wippy Cars Whips the Used Car Industry Into Shape

"We do all the work for you and save you money. If you want to, you can shop for your car in your pajamas while watching cartoons… please just don’t send us a selfie of that."

Wippy is proud to announce the launch of the Wippy used car website. The wippycars.com platform focuses on cutting out expensive middlemen and passing those savings back to the buyer. Buyers can purchase top quality used vehicles directly from the comfort of home, and all cars are hand delivered directly to the buyer’s doorstep. On top of that, all cars come with a 3 day, 250 mile test drive/return policy.

Unlike any other automobile purchasing processes, Wippy gives the customer 100% full control over every aspect of the buying process, with no pressure from a salesman. After providing Wippy with details of what the buyer is looking for, the Wippy team scours the wholesale market for matching cars that can provide the buyer with savings.

"We have focused on building a business that focuses on buyer savings and providing top-notch, no pressure customer service," stated Brad Wollmer, co-founder and CEO. "We do all the work for you and save you money. If you want to, you can shop for your car in your pajamas while watching cartoons… please just don’t send us a selfie of that."

Modern used car buyers are increasingly more comfortable with buying online, especially with a no hassle return guarantee. Similarly, buyers are becoming averse to typical used car salesmen hard sales techniques, so the market for Wippy is both established and growing. Wippy’s initial customers are already raving about the benefits:

"I lost my family car in a hurricane, believe it or not," said Tanya Crum, Wippy’s first customer. "I'm a single mom. My kids take up all my time, and I'm definitely not giving that time to a car salesman who is just trying to make a quota. Out of frustration, I finally made the call to Wippy, and within an hour I had the perfect car. Oh yeah, and I also paid $1,800 less than I would have paid on the lot. I can't thank them enough for saving me from a huge, really annoying hassle."

Wippy Cars was created by CEO Brad Wollmer and SVP of Operations Scott Clark. More information about the company can be found at WippyCars.com.