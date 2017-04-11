After 65 years and nearly six-and-a-half decades of giving children and families the specialized medical care they need, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles will be moving to a brand new state-of-the-art medical center located in Pasadena. Shriner for Children Medical Center is the first facility in the Shriners Hospitals for Children network to be created specifically to meet the rigorous demands of our rapidly-changing health care system. Opening in June of 2017, the new medical center represents a significant departure from the concepts that define traditional hospitals.

To celebrate the transition, the Los Angeles Shriners Hospital leadership, national and local patient ambassadors alongside the California Grand Lodge, Imperial Board and the Chairman of the Board will perform a traditional cornerstone ceremony. A Masonic cornerstone ritual is probably the only Masonic ritual that the public will ever see conducted. The dedication ceremony is the symbolic laying of the cornerstone, that which supports the entire structure.

WHO: Christopher L. Smith, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International. Mr. Smith is the highest-ranking Shriners in the world and also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospital for Children.

David R. Doan, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles soon to be Shriners for Children Medical Center.

Lou Lazatin, Administrator of the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles soon to be Shriners for Children Medical Center.

Karolina Nogues (KARO-LY-NUH NO-GUESS) , National Patient Ambassador. Karolina is a patient of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport. Watch her story here

Marius Woodward (MAR-E-US) , National Patient Ambassador. Marius is a patient of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles – soon to be Shriners for Children Medical Center. Watch his story here

WHAT: Shriners for Children Medical Center Dedication Ceremony

WHEN: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, April 13, 2017 (Ceremony begins at 11:00 am)

WHERE: 909 S. Fair Oaks Pasadena, CA 91105

*Lunch and refreshments following ceremony

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles

Shriners Hospitals for Children® —Los Angeles is a specialty hospital for orthopaedic conditions, prosthetics and orthotics, hand disorders, burn scars, and cleft lip and palate. We provide world-class care to children under 18 regardless of the families' ability to pay.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501 © (3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by laws. For more information, please visit the hospital website at SHCLA.org.

About the Masons of California

Masonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, based on the belief that a man who strives to improve himself can also improve his community and the world at large. The Masons of California have more than 60,000 members and over 340 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference for our communities, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemanson.org/discoverMasonry.

