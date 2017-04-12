BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading online health destination for African Americans, and The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health announce the highly-anticipated list of distinguished honorees for the 4th Annual Top Blacks in Healthcare Awards Gala. This celebration of Black excellence will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington DC.

The awards gala, hosted by radio and television legend Donnie Simpson, will honor 16 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to medicine and health. These highly esteemed and accomplished individuals not only maintain a demanding work/life balance, but they are also progressively moving their communities forward.

“These individuals have reached the highest levels in their careers, despite the challenges, and BlackDoctor.org is honored to celebrate their success. Their trailblazing work ensures that everyone has access to quality healthcare,” said Reggie Ware, President and CEO of BlackDoctor.org.

Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer, will deliver the 2017 keynote address.

The 2017 honorees were identified and selected by previous Top Blacks in Healthcare award recipients as well as key individuals from partner organizations such as the National Medical Association, The George Washington University and the American Hospital Association.

BlackDoctor.org salutes this extraordinary list of Black healthcare professionals named as the “BlackDoctor.org Top Blacks in Healthcare” 2017 award recipients:

Kedrick D. Adkins Jr.; Chief Financial Officer, Mayo Clinic

Donna R. Cryer, JD; President & CEO, Global Liver Institute

Adaeze Enekwechi, PhD, M.P.P.; Associate Director for Health Programs, White House Office of Management & Budget, Appointee for President Barack Obama

Thomas A. Farrington; Founder & President, Prostate Health Education Network

Brian A. Hawkins; Director, Washington D.C. VA Medical Center

Yolanda Haywood, M.D.; Associate Dean for Diversity, Inclusion & Student Affairs, The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences

Michael A. Kelly; Senior Vice President Global Business Services, Amgen

Honorable Robin L. Kelly; Congresswoman, Illinois’ 2nd District

Evelyn L. Lewis, MD, MA, FAAFP, DABDA; CMO Warrior Centric Health LLC, CMA, ReX LLC and Immediate Past President of the American Academy Family Physician Foundation

Freda Lewis-Hall, MD, DFAPA; Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer

Kimberly Banks MacKay; Head, U.S. Legal and Compliance, Novartis Business Services

Veronica T. Mallett, M.D., MMM; Senior Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean, School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College

Joseph Melancon, MD; Chief of The GW Transplant Institute and Division of Transplant Surgery

Desiree Ralls-Morrison; Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Boehringer Ingelheim U.S.

MajGen Leonard M. Randolph Jr. M.D.; USAF (Ret.); Board Chairman, Cincinnati YMCA; Board Vice Chairman, Mercy Health (Cincinnati); Former Deputy Surgeon General-USAF; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Plan Administration

Jonathan Woodson, M.D.; Former Asst. Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, US Defense Dept. Current Professor of Surgery, Boston University

Award recipients will be featured on the BlackDoctor.org website, its Facebook page – with more than 1.5 million followers - and other related media. Currently, BlackDoctor.org has a total monthly audience reach of more than 40 million visitors.

Executive Editor, Sandria Washington, stated, “Today, more than ever, we must tap into our personal and collective power to create the changes we need in healthcare and beyond. Celebrating our honorees and sharing their incredible accomplishments will inspire our readers to keep pushing toward their own personal greatness.”

Sponsors for 2017 are Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, Gilead and Otsuka.

For sponsorship and ticket information, contact Candace Brandon, Candace(at)blackdoctor(dot)org or at 312-222-1205.

About BlackDoctor.org

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) is the world’s most comprehensive online health resource for Black consumers. With a monthly total audience reach of 60 million, BDO is the leading producer of targeted, culturally and clinically accurate health and editorial content on African Americans. BDO also boasts the largest online database of Black physicians and dentists as part of its free doctor search tool, and a medical expert panel including many of the most respected and accomplished experts in their field. Learn more about BlackDoctor.org at http://www.BlackDoctor.org and follow us on Twitter @BlackDoctor, and Facebook at facebook.com/BlackDoctor.org.

About Milken Institute School of Public Health

Milken Institute School of Public Health is committed to excellence in scholarship to advance the health of the populations of our local, national, and global communities. Our mission is to provide the best public health educational experience incorporating our core values of scholarship and leadership, scientific rigor and policy analysis, and training to foster the next generation of thought leaders, practitioners, policy makers and scientists who will transform public health worldwide especially for underserved and poor populations.