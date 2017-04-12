1U Rackmount Monitor

KVMSwitchTech is announcing the release of improved and enhanced 1U KVM Console Drawers for consolidated management of rack mounted servers. Among the more popular features are larger desktop equivalent LCD displays featuring either 21” or 24” diagonal viewing areas in a stow-able 1U Rackmount LCD rack drawer. These displays are capable of displaying up to 1080p resolution for integration in areas where fine details are a must.

Other new features include the integration of cascadable Rack KVM switches that allows control of up to 256 servers while maintaining the same 1U chassis for the drawer. This optimizes ease of use as well as available rack space. The Rackmount Monitor with integrated KVM options include High Definition video through DVI-D interfaces, as well as VGA combo break out cables and control over servers across multiple racks through the use of Cat6 cables and dongles at distances up to 40 meters. For environments where multiple administrators wish to access multiple servers simultaneously, there are additional options for Matrix style IP consoles. For users in remote mobile situations, there are also options for DC power ranging from 12V up to 250VDC. These new features make Rack LCD consoles ideal for military, government, data monitoring, digital signage, CCTV, broadcast and multimedia applications.

About KVMSwitchTech:

KVMSwitchTech is a global supplier of Keyboard, Video, and Mouse technology. Headquartered near Cleveland, Ohio, the company is built on a strong core of dedicated people who have combined experience of multiple decades with KVM equipment. Their courteous staff can be reached through email and phone with no need to navigate frustrating phone menus. They are readily available and very capable of helping plan a project from start to finish.