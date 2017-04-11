LEAF Launches Redesigned Corporate Website

LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (“LEAF”), a leading U.S. equipment leasing and finance company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, LEAFnow.com.

The result of a yearlong planning and development process, the new LEAFnow.com incorporates the latest design thinking and advanced technology to deliver seamless access to a wide array of learning and business development resources, online financing tools and other exclusive content.

“Used to its full potential, equipment finance is much more than a way to pay for equipment, software and services,” said Michelle Speranza, LEAF's Vice President, Marketing Communications. “Our recent site update focuses heavily on educating visitors about this potential, as well as giving equipment dealers and small to mid-sized enterprise equipment end users easier access to the information and tools they need to realize it in their own businesses.”

“As a progressive, forward-thinking equipment leasing and finance company, LEAF embraces the latest technology and we’re always working to better leverage it to expose visitors to financing’s power to transform the way they do business,” said Speranza. “Our latest update to LEAFnow.com makes it an even more valuable destination for timely and actionable insight, advice, and tools that empower businesses of all kinds to reach their goals with equipment leasing and finance.”

About LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc.

LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (“LEAF”), headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is one of the leading equipment leasing and finance companies in the U.S. Through its highly automated origination platform, it facilitates the equipment needs of small, mid-sized and enterprise businesses. Over its history, LEAF has financed over $5.8 billion for more than 243,000 businesses, serving these needs both directly and through referral relationships with manufacturers, distributors and dealers of essential-use equipment and software in a variety of business sectors, including office products, telephony, technology, medical and light industrial. Learn more at http://www.LEAFnow.com.