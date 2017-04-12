Like a fine wine, Tour de Vineyards has come of age and this year we’re rolling out an experience that pairs the old with the new, but places a stronger emphasis on community and local partners.

ClippedIn Productions, new owners of the annual Tour de Vineyards cycling tour, announced today that the annual fall ride in Palisade, CO is offering several new features to enhance the rider’s experience. ClippedIn, under the direction of co-owners Chandler Smith and Scott Olmsted, will retain a number of Tour de Vineyards’ past traditions, securing its special place on Colorado’s ride calendar, but now features a new logo, and brings new partnerships and proposed ride offerings to make the event especially memorable for participants.

According to Chandler Smith, co-owner of ClippedIn and former Ride Director for Colorado’s popular Ride the Rockies and Pedal the Plains multi-day cycling tours, “Like a fine wine, Tour de Vineyards has come of age and this year we’re rolling out an experience that pairs the old with the new, but places a stronger emphasis on community and local partners. Palisade is a special place. We want to be thoughtful in who we partner with to ensure that the benefits stay local and participants receive a truly authentic experience from the wine they drink, the food they eat and the hospitality they receive. In all my years putting on bicycle tours throughout Colorado, this region is definitely one of my favorites.”

In addition to a fresh new logo, Tour de Vineyards has changed its packet pick-up location to St. Kathryn Cellars and Talon Winery, has proposed a new start and finish in downtown Pailsade, is working to incorporate a second route option that explores the scenic countryside of Mesa County (permit pending) and has introduced a VIP experience at Colterris Wines & High Country Orchards.

The most notable change, the proposed addition of a 58-mile route option, was driven by the increasing desire of cyclists for a longer ride through Palisade’s wine country; especially for those making the trek from the Front Range and beyond. “Participants are hungry for more miles. They want to earn those calories that they intend to drink at the winefest,” joked Scott Olmsted, ClippedIn’s co-owner.

This year, while tickets last, Tour de Vineyard participants may opt-in for a Colorado Mountain Wine Festival pass as part of a new partnership with the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) that was established the first of the year. A portion of event proceeds will go to support CAVE, the Town of Palisade, as well as other nonprofits that serve the greater Grand Valley region.

Registration for the one-day ride is now open. Early bird discounts are available through May 15th. For more information on the 24th annual ride, visit tourdevineyards.com.

About Tour de Vineyards: Tour de Vineyards was created in 1994 in conjunction with the Colorado Mountain WineFest with the goal of creating a rider experience unlike any other in Colorado. The one-day fall cycling classic offers recreational and competitive cyclists the opportunity to pedal by beautiful and lush vineyards, enjoy authentic regional foods and beverages, while being treated to some of Colorado’s finest western slope hospitality. The ride is a great way to kick off the weekend in the Grand Valley before taking in the Colorado Mountain Winefest presented by Alpine Bank. By participating in Tour de Vineyards riders will also be supporting CAVE, the Town of Palisade and a handful of local nonprofit groups and organizations.

About ClippedIn Productions: ClippedIn Productions is an event management company that owns and runs Tour de Vineyards and BikeState38, an online cycling resource center. Owners Chandler Smith and Scott Olmsted have over 25 years of industry experience having championed signature cycling events in years past like Bike MS, Ride The Rockies, Pedal The Plains, Elephant Rock, Copper Triangle and Tour of the Moon.