Citisoft Introduces Citisoft IQ: Fixed Income Systems

Citisoft, a leading global investment management consulting firm, today announced the launch of Citisoft IQ: Fixed Income Systems, a consulting solution designed to align the needs of fixed income investment professionals to available vendor solutions. Their new service catalogs the functionality of over 20 platforms possessing fixed income risk, analytics, attribution, and portfolio management capabilities. This analysis offers fixed income managers a detailed snapshot of the current vendor landscape, customized for their requirements.

The announced retirement of Barclays POINT after Bloomberg’s acquisition of the BRAIS business has put organizations under pressure to identify and implement a replacement platform. While Bloomberg is well positioned to retain a significant percentage of POINT clients, uncertainty about the ability to fulfill the full breadth of POINT capabilities and its cost remains. POINT clients who have elected to not pursue the Bloomberg solution are looking to redeploy existing alternatives to their fixed income desks. Citisoft IQ: Fixed Income Systems helps former Barclays POINT clients validate their current paths or quickly understand alternative options available to them. Citisoft IQ: Fixed Income Systems captures analysis of vendor support for over 400 functions, more than 100 security types, and information on training, implementation, R&D, and client service.

“It has been a year since the retirement of Barclays POINT was announced, and we’ve found that many firms are looking pragmatically at this issue with respect to their ability to bring in new solutions, the timeline they have to work with, and the costs they are willing to expend,” says Citisoft Managing Partner, David Bates. “There is real concern that no solution will satisfactorily replace POINT. Firms should be educated on the features and limitations of available options whether they are looking to select a new platform or plan for the future.”

A typical search and selection process can take months to complete, with significant expenditure on requirements development, formulating a request for proposal, and evaluating responses. Citisoft IQ: Fixed Income Systems shortens this cycle significantly and empowers fixed income managers to evaluate solutions quickly and cost effectively, whether they are selecting a new solution or validating their course.

