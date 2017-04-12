Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa today announced that it has received the coveted Green Globe certification. The beachfront property is now the first resort in Panama to achieve this distinction, which reflects its commitment to sustainable practices within the tourism industry.

A Green Globe certification comprehensively addresses how a tourism development not only treats natural resources, but also how the development impacts the social fabric of local communities. Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa has been certified for complying with an extensive list of more than 340 criteria in the following categories: sustainable management, social and economic elements, cultural heritage and environmental practices.

“We are thrilled to now be Green Globe certified and are grateful to our guests, employees and Panama’s tourism community for understanding the importance of sustainable tourism,” said Juan Farina, the resort’s director. “We believe everyone who visits our island-resort will have a unique experience with nature, and we are committed to ensuring that future generations have the same experience.”

This prestigious certification builds on the momentum of several environmental practices implemented by Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa. In 2016, the property installed a 193kW centralized solar power system, making it one of the largest island resort solar power plants in the world. The resort has also been recognized for reforesting a large region of the island that was damaged due to cattle grazing.

Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa has benefitted from Panama’s geographical attributes by attracting guests from around the world looking for a vacation destination that includes unique ecology and historical locations. The ultimate coastal-luxe getaway, the resort offers an array of jungle lodges and villas; a nature spa that is discovered via a private jungle trail; access to multiple restaurants, including the option of reserving an in-villa private chef; and flexible resort-side and beachfront function space for weddings and events.

An IGY Marinas destination, the resort boasts an onsite yachting facility – The Marina at Red Frog Beach. The marina houses 12 megayacht berths, with the ability to accommodate vessels in excess of 300 feet (90 meters) in length and the electric requirements suitable to accommodate the world’s largest vessels. In addition to all of the resort amenities, guests have access to an incredible line-up of recreational activities including, surfing at San Blas Islands, zip lining, hiking, underground cave tours, deep-sea fishing and more. Marina guests also have access to IGY’s Anchor Club Strategic Partners, which is one of the world’s leading large vessel support networks offering an array of services ranging from provisioning to crew training and health and maritime travel.

To book a reservation or learn about real estate options at the resort, call 888-655-9573 or email info(at)redfrogbeach(dot)com. For more information, visit http://www.RedFrogBeach.com. Follow the resort on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa

Red Frog Beach Island Resort in Bocas del Toro is a successful real estate development and vacation destination in Panama. The 1520-acre resort on Isla Bastimentos borders the National Marine Park. The Resort pays homage to the rich heritage of biodiversity and ecosystem of the unique island archipelago in Bocas del Toro.