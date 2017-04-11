Hugh F. Kelly, PhD, CRE, Special Advisor to The Real Estate Institute at Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, will be the keynote speaker for the Real Estate Mastermind Forum. We believe having these conversations now will set the county up for success and continued growth in the future.

The Real Estate Institute at Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies and The Business Council of Westchester are proud to announce the upcoming Real Estate Mastermind Forum: 24-Hour Cities - Emerging Trends in Transactions, Technology and Transportation. The co-hosted breakfast will take place on Wed., May 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the University’s West Harrison campus and will focus on the opportunities and challenges Westchester’s urban centers will face in the next decade.

During the inaugural event, experts will debate the future of the real estate market and the makings of an investible city, as well as the latest issues, emerging trends and economic impact in other growth cities. The can’t miss gathering is designed for real estate owners, developers, investors, policymakers and thought-leaders.

Keynote speaker Hugh F. Kelly, PhD, CRE, Special Advisor to the Real Estate Institute at Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, will be sharing research-informed and profound insights to kick off the morning. Kelly is a world-renowned economist and the head of his own consulting practice,

Hugh F. Kelly Real Estate Economics, as well as the author of 24-Hour Cities: Real Investment Performance, Not Just Promises. In his book, Kelly shares the formula for success of developing cities that never sleep.

A thought-provoking question and answer session with industry experts will follow the keynote presentation. Kelly will be joined by:



Stanley Gniazdowski, CCIM, CRE (President of Realty Concepts)

Rosemary Scanlon (former Divisional Dean at NYU; Chair of the Board, TransitCenter, a nonprofit advocate for public transit; former Chief Economist for PANYNJ)

David Schiff, AICP (from Kimley-Horn and chair of Westchester/Fairfield Urban Land Institute)

Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the group in-person or via Twitter.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside The Business Council of Westchester for what will no doubt be the most informative and stimulating real estate event of the year,” said Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies. “We are bringing together the most brilliant, leading minds of the real estate industry to speak to the opportunities and obstacles that Westchester County will be facing in the upcoming years. We believe having these conversations now will set the county up for success and continued growth in the future.”

This event follows The Business Council of Westchester’s recently announced initiative focused on the growth of Westchester’s urban centers, and is the second phase in their urban strategy.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Fordham University for this timely and highly informative forum which is part of the Business Council’s year-long initiative focused on the county’s urban centers. The panel of real estate experts assembled for this forum is truly outstanding,” said Marsha Gordon, President and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester. “There is an extraordinary transformation sweeping across our downtown centers unlike anything we’ve seen in the last 50 years These are exciting times for our cities and our county. But to capitalize on these opportunities we must understand what is driving them and how we can ensure their continued success,” she added.

The Real Estate Mastermind Forum: 24-Hour Cities - Emerging Trends in Transactions, Technology and Transportation will be hosted at Fordham University’s Westchester Campus located at 400 Westchester Avenue, Harrison, NY, 10604. Registration for the event is $45. Sponsored by Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc.

To register, visit http://web.thebcw.org/events/24-Hour-Cities-Emerging-Trends-in-Transactions-Technology-and-Transportation-1478/details.

ABOUT THE REAL ESTATE INSTITUTE AT FORDHAM’S SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL AND CONTINUING STUDIES

The Real Estate Institute at Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies currently offers a comprehensive array of professional certificates and industry events, with an anticipated launch of graduate degrees in the near future. Serving professionals and owners/investors of all stripes, the program has four specialized tracks: Finance and Investment, Financial Modeling, Development, and Construction Project Management. Program curriculum is centered on real-world skill sets and taught by talented industry insiders. Flexibility and convenience are program hallmarks: classes can be taken in-person, online, and at various paces. For more information, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS COUNCIL OF WESTCHESTER

The County’s largest and most influential business membership organization, The Business Council of Westchester is committed to helping businesses market, learn, advocate and grow. In addition, The Business Council of Westchester is actively involved in reviewing federal, state and county legislation and regulations in order to assess the potential impact on the business community and to influence the outcomes through advocacy when the business community’s interests may be affected. It also acts as an information resource for the business community and government leaders at all levels. Visit http://www.thebcw.org.

###