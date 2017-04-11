Channel Key, LLC, an Agency that partners with brands and manufacturers across the globe to help maximize their Amazon opportunity, has officially opened its doors for business after a successful beta trial period. Taking its pedigree as a Top 200 Amazon Retailer with 30+ years of combined Marketplace experience, Channel Key offers a fully outsourced solution and team of experts on topics ranging from Amazon Sponsored Ad and Content Optimization to Channel Compliance and Trend Identification.

“We were born out of the realization that one of the biggest problems in retail wasn’t being solved,” said Dan Brownsher, Channel Key’s CEO. “No matter the company size or industry, brands and manufacturers must have a comprehensive Amazon strategy to gain control over their content, pricing and marketing or become at risk of being passed by their competitors.”

While traditional brick and mortar venues saw sales growth decline by .8% year over year in 2016, US E-commerce sales reached a record high of $379.5 billion representing 15.6% year over year growth, its fastest growth rate in 4 years.

In 2016, Amazon itself captured 38% of online sales from November 1 to December 29, dwarfing the combined market share of Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Home Depot, and many others.

"Channel Key has been an instrumental partner in helping us develop and execute our Amazon direct to consumer strategy, said Kam Howard, Channel Key customer and EVP of Marketing and E-Commerce at Knit Rite. "We now have a fast growing profitable Amazon business that we control."

Channel Key’s turnkey solution focuses on developing and managing Amazon 1st and 3rd Party brand relationships for its Clients. Using proprietary technology, Channel Key takes over the burden of managing the quickly evolving Amazon marketplace from its Clients, allowing them to focus on their core competencies of Product Development, Branding and Distribution. Channel Key is currently managing over 50,000 skus and $30 Million in Gross Merchandise Volume.

