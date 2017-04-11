Our latest TitanXR release provides a consistent user interface, task automation, reports and alerts for network traffic visibility in complex, distributed and virtual environments.

APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network monitoring and security solutions, announced the latest release of its TitanXR multi-switch management software. TitanXR now provides easy access for centralized and remote management, status and alerts of the company’s recently announced EdgeSwitch, a high-density 1RU white-box packet aggregation switch.

“Today’s 24/7 responsibility to protect networks, detect threats earlier and resolve performance issues quicker means complete network visibility is critical,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “Recognizing the need for customers to have a global view of all APCON deployments across multiple sites, our latest TitanXR release provides a consistent user interface, task automation, reports and alerts for network traffic visibility in complex, distributed and virtual environments.”

TitanXR

Launched in 2015, TitanXR is an easy-to-use, streamlined user interface for global dashboards to show operational status of an entire APCON network visibility ecosystem. Users can view all APCON switches, including APCON’s white-box device, in either a map or list format and quickly assess device status using visual indicators. TitanXR provides a customizable summary of events, allowing users to sort by date and time, event type, system name and other indicators to quickly find and resolve issues.

TitanXR makes it easy to schedule backups, updates and future reports, as well as switch software updates. It features TACACS+ and Radius for secure user administration with AAA authentication, secure HTTPS/SSH transmission and session time-out enforcement. Administrators can track login, logout, failed attempts and activity times, keeping an eye on current and recent user activity.

EdgeSwitch

The EdgeSwitch, with 48 ports of 1/10G and 6 ports of 40G Ethernet connectivity, integrates APCON’s industry leading WebXR aggregation and filtering technology for data visibility of enterprise data center and cloud environments. The EdgeSwitch can be deployed as stand-alone or in top-of-rack environments and can provide access to APCON IntellaFlex XR systems for advanced packet processing to optimize traffic for security and performance analysis tools.

About APCON

For more than 20 years, APCON has consistently delivered smart, stable and scalable technology solutions that provide an unparalleled level of confidence to service providers and businesses seeking total data center visibility and security. Its customers range from midsize companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises in more than 40 countries. APCON assures superior network monitoring while supporting traffic analysis and streamlined network management and security. For more information, visit http://www.apcon.com or follow us on Twitter @apcon.