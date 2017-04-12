Bonomi automated shutoff valves in lead-free brass attach to copper pipe in seconds. Both the valve and the actuators are built by Bonomi, one of the world’s only fully integrated manufacturers of both actuators and direct mount ball valves.

Bonomi North America is now offering lead-free automated brass shutoff ball valve packages with press-fit connections in sizes ½-inch to 2 inches. Press-fit makes secure connections to copper tubing in seconds without the use of solder. It is suitable for use with types K, L, and M hard (drawn) copper tubing in 1/2” to 2” OD and soft (annealed) copper tubing in 1/2” to 1-1/4” OD.

The RB 250N LF full-port direct-mount ball valve with press-fit ends provides bubble-tight shutoff. It is built with a forged lead-free brass body made without the addition of bismuth or silicon to replace lead in the brass. Bismuth and silicon, often added by other manufacturers to improve machinability, have been associated with valve failures and installation problems.

Blowout proof stem, PTFE seats and double O-ring stem seals for leak-free service are standard. Like all Bonomi valves, the 250N LF is 100% factory tested before shipping.

Choices for actuators include the compact new Valbia® VB010 “Mini” quarter-turn direct-mount electric actuator and the standard size VB015 and VB030 electric actuators. All three provide reliable automatic flow control for a wide range of applications.

Valbia electric actuators feature steel and techno-polymer gears with hardened steel pinions for long life and quiet operation. Their watertight enclosures allow use indoors or outdoors. All actuators are dual voltage. Heater and thermostat are standard. A manual override, anti-condensation heater, and a 75% duty cycle motor are also standard.

Both the valve and the actuators are built by Bonomi, one of the world’s only fully integrated manufacturers of both actuators and direct mount ball valves. For more information on Bonomi press-fit automated valves, or other Bonomi products, contact Bonomi North America at (704) 412-9031 or visit online at http://www.bonominorthamerica.com.

About Bonomi North America

Bonomi North America has served the U.S. and Canada since 2003 and is part of the Bonomi Group of Brescia, Italy. Bonomi Group brands include Rubinetterie Bresciane Bonomi (RB) brass ball valves and check valves; Valpres carbon and stainless steel ball valves; and Valbia pneumatic and electric industrial actuators. Bonomi North America maintains an extensive distribution network for these products from its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. and a facility in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

