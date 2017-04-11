TVision Insights, the leader in measuring eyes on screen attention to every second of programming and advertising on television, today announced the hiring of Mark Green as Chief Strategy Officer. Mark brings 30 years of experience in TV measurement and was previously the Chief Operating Officer at 4C Insights, a TV and social media data science and media technology company.

“TVision Insights is a great example of what’s next for TV. Their data is powerful and they're solving the real problems for multiple industry players,” said Ryan Moore, Co-Founder of Accomplice. “Bringing Mark Green onto the team is a fantastic addition, and yet another example of why the company is headed to the primetime.”

Mark Green joins the TVision team following a period of significant growth for the company, including:

The launch of the Quarterly Attention Report

6X growth in revenue, Q1 2016 to Q1 2017

8X growth in the number of clients, Q1 2016 to Q1 2017

Tripling of full-time employees in the past twelve months

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mark to our growing team. Mark brings a proven track record of innovation in TV measurement from his time at 4C, Simulmedia, and Nielsen,” said Dan Schiffman, CRO and co-founder of TVision Insights. “Over the past 12 months, leading brands, agencies and networks have acknowledged the pressing need for attention measurement. Mark brings a unique combination of TV research expertise and startup growth experience that will enable us to scale during a period of rapid growth at TVision.”

TVision measures attention to every second of TV and OTT programs and commercials. Its patented, privacy safe technology measures person-level attention to video content via an opt-in panel. In a world full of distractions, this attention data enables advertisers and media sellers to evaluate the effectiveness of messaging, media plans, programming and advertising inventory.

“The TV industry talks about reach constantly, but the dimension of attention must become part of measuring quality and effectiveness. I began my career in TV almost 30 years ago, and am excited for the opportunity to apply that experience to growing and developing strategy and product development at TVision Insights,” said Mark Green, Chief Strategy Officer at TVision Insights.

About TVision Insights

TVision Insights is a television attention measurement company pioneering the way brands, their agencies, TV networks and OTT platforms determine the true value of their video content and advertising. The company’s core technology uses data science and motion capture technology to passively assess “eyes on screen”, the single most accurate way to measure person-level engagement with video content. Founded by two MIT alumni, TVision Insights is a venture-backed company headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in New York and Tokyo.