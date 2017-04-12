When: Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: BlackFinn Ameripub, Charlotte Epicenter, 210 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 2820

Who: Representatives from BlackFinn Ameripub, Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, Inc. (SUDIA), NoDa Brewing Company and several artisanal cheesemakers.

Join the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association (SUDIA) and BlackFinn Ameripub Thursday, April 27 from 6-8 p.m. for a beer and cheese pairing event during “Craft Your Thursday Presents: An Uptown Beer & Cheese Pairing”. The special event will take place at the Charlotte Epicenter BlackFinn Ameripub location at 210 East Trade Street in Charlotte.

BlackFinn Ameripub will pair craft beers from NoDa Brewing Company with an assortment of Carolina-made artisanal cheeses from English Farmstead Cheese, Yellow Branch Farmstead Cheese, Cane Creek Creamery, and Queen Charlotte’s Pimento Cheese Royale.

Local dairy farmers and cheesemakers will be on hand to answer questions about dairy farming and cheesemaking. Brewing chemist Dr. John Isenhour, of the Michael A. Leven School of Culinary Sustainability and Hospitality at Kennesaw State University will discuss the science behind cheese and beer flavor combinations.

Tickets are $10 in advance online or $15 at the door. Guests can also RSVP on BlackFinn Ameripub’s Facebook page using the promo code “DAIRY.” The first 25 guests who purchase tickets will get $2 off the regular ticket price.

# # #

About BlackFinn Ameripub®

BlackFinn Ameripub is the evolution of the American pub, a fun, social restaurant concept that serves house-made modern American food, craft beers and cocktails in a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.

About Southeast Dairy Association

On behalf of dairy farm families, the non-profit Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, Inc. (SUDIA), works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors and the public to promote dairy foods. For more information, visit http://www.southeastdairy.org.

For more information, contact:

Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, Inc.

Contact: Julie Russell – jrussell(at)sedairy(dot)org - (770) 907-8155

BlackFinn Ameripub® and Southeast Dairy Association to host

“Craft Your Thursday Presents: An Uptown Beer & Cheese Pairing”