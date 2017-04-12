Real-Time Digital Inspections This allows our customers to be instantly aware of all rental activities, as well as letting them know right away if a trailer is returned with damages that will need to be charged.

Effective immediately, Mckinney Trailer Rentals will be using Microsoft Surface Tablets with 4Lte connectivity. All information is captured at the time of the inspection. This provides the customer an emailed copy of the inspection with their notification of an outbound or inbound transaction.

“This allows our customers to be instantly aware of all rental activities, as well as letting them know right away if a trailer is returned with damages that will need to be charged”, said TK Gardner, CIO of Mckinney Trailer Rentals. “All information, including tire and brake information, is tracked digitally in Mckinney’s proprietary management software.”

This new process allows Mckinney to increase value to its’ customers. Mckinney’s commitment to valet-style service on checkout will mean a better, faster experience for customers and their drivers; providing even more accurate tracking of all trailer, driver, customer and contract information.

About Mckinney Trailer Rentals:

Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Pico Rivera, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the Western United States and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for almost 30 years. With 13 branch locations, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers. For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com.