We take pride in honoring Trial By Fire Solutions as one of the Top 10 companies specialized in providing eClinical Trial Management solutions.

SimpleTrials, the latest Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) from Trial By Fire Solutions, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 eClinical Trial Management Solution Providers for 2017 by Pharma Tech Outlook Magazine. SimpleTrials and Trial By Fire Solutions are featured as the cover story for the Top 10 issue in March 2017.

“We take pride in honoring Trial By Fire Solutions as one of the Top 10 companies specialized in providing eClinical Trial Management solutions,” said Stacey Smith, Managing Editor of Pharma Tech Outlook. “The SimpleTrials team gains this recognition for putting their efforts into building a smart and affordable clinical study management solution for today’s market.”

Pharma Tech Outlook's evaluation process included nominations by the publication's readership and editorial board, as well as research by a selection panel consisting of top IT decision makers, CIOs and CTOs from the pharma and life sciences industry. In all, over 300 solution companies were evaluated for their ability to deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions that add value to the complex pharmaceutical landscape. Read the full article online.

“We are delighted to be recognized by the eClinical industry for putting customers first, with the most transparent and affordable CTMS solution on the market,” said Jon Cecchettini, Co-Founder and CTO. “As the first on-demand CTMS, SimpleTrials allows customers to get full pricing, product and legal information online, as well as sign up directly, on their schedule.”

With plans starting at $35/month, SimpleTrials offers a secure, feature-rich and cost effective CTMS solution to sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs), research sites and other clinical stakeholders. SimpleTrials will also be featured in the “Innovators Hub” at the Drug Industry Association (DIA) annual meeting in June. Stop by Booth 310 in Chicago to get a first hand look at SimpleTrials. To see how SimpleTrials is revolutionizing clinical study management, visit http://www.simpletrials.com.

About Trial By Fire Solutions

Trial By Fire Solutions is an experienced, global leader in web-based clinical trial management solutions, and has developed innovative, web-based applications to improve planning, execution and tracking of clinical trials and studies. Since the release of their flagship CTMS product in 2010 (SimpleCTMS), Trial By Fire Solutions has been providing affordable and effective eClinical solutions to teams of all sizes.

About SimpleTrials

SimpleTrials is an on-demand Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) from Trial By Fire Solutions. With plans starting at $35 per month, SimpleTrials is a cost effective subscription based system, built to support sponsors, sites & vendors in the life science industry. Features include study-based management of milestones, sites, teams, startup tracking, documents & eTMF, screening & enrollment, site visit tracking and action items as well as insights from dashboards, ad hoc & standard reports. For more information, please visit http://www.simpletrials.com

About Pharma Tech Outlook

Published in Fremont, California, Pharma Tech Outlook is a print magazine that covers most important and latest developments in pharmaceutical industry. A panel of experts and members of Pharma Tech Outlook’s editorial board selected and finalized the “Top 10 eClinical Trial Management Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info visit http://www.pharmatechoutlook.com.