Mike Conley now serves as Club Car's Strategic Account Manager for Industrial Rentals. Club Car is showing its commitment to the rental industry by bringing on board employees like Mike, who know the industry from the inside out.

Club Car has hired Mike Conley as a strategic account manager for industrial rentals.

Mr. Conley brings 20 years of rental industry experience to Club Car, largely with ground-engaging equipment. Before accepting the position with Club Car, he served as national accounts manager for rentals at BOMAG Americas.

“Club Car is showing its commitment to the rental industry by bringing on board employees like Mike, who know the industry from the inside out,” says Director of Sales, Global Strategic Accounts and Custom Solutions Jeff Miller. “Mike understands the needs of national and independent rental houses, and will be instrumental in helping Club Car meet them.”

Mr. Conley said, “I believe in Club Car’s products and in the company’s dedication to innovation within the rental industry. They have worked to identify the problems rental houses face and provide the transportation solutions the industry needs. I look forward to continuing those initiatives.”

Deepening the Rental Infrastructure

Mr. Conley’s employment expands Club Car’s robust rental infrastructure. The company operates the industry’s only Dedicated Rental Support Team. The team troubleshoots issues remotely and on site, speeds service and parts delivery, hosts regional and on-site training and acts as a single point of contact.

Recognized by Rental Magazine

Club Car’s rental products and services were recently recognized by Rental Magazine. This nationally known publication that has served equipment rental professionals for 38 years awarded Club Car’s rental-ready Carryall® utility vehicles a 2016 Editor’s Choice Award based on factors such as innovation, versatility and profit potential.

To learn more about Club Car’s rental-ready Carryall utility vehicles, call our Dedicated Rental Support Team at 706-955-0252 or visit our website.

About Club Car

Club Car, one of the most respected names in the golf industry, is the world’s largest manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles. The company’s Precedent® golf cars, exclusive Visage™ Mobile Golf Information System, and Carryall® turf utility vehicles are integral to successful operations at thousands of courses around the world. Carryall utility and transport vehicles are used in a variety of commercial, industrial, government, rental and resort applications. The company also offers street-legal, low speed vehicles (LSVs) for personal and commercial use, all backed by Club Car’s 50+ year legacy of superior design, manufacture and service. Club Car is part of Ingersoll Rand, and is based in Augusta, Ga. Visit http://www.clubcar.com.