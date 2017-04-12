Designs By Ahn Relocates to New Design Studio

Designs By Ahn, a New York City florist recently named one of Timeout’s best flower shops in NYC, is excited to announce its relocation to a new design studio and showroom. The move, which officially took place on March 29, 2017, was made to help the company better respond to increased client demand.

“We relocated because we want to increase our showroom space, which would best serve our customers,” says Victoria Ahn, owner and head floral designer Designs By Ahn. “The new location is going to be really great—both for our team and for our customers who desire a convenient location. We have already had positive feedback from clients who have visited the new location.”

Well-known for edgy, classy, modern floral designs, Designs By Ahn’s design team is led by Ahn. The relocation of the shop comes on the heels of successful showcases at Martha Stewart’s Wedding Party NYC 2017 and the New York Weddings bridal show.

The new location features a larger design space with a modern feel and the added perk of convenience to mass transit. Centrally located, and within a quick walking distance to the N, Q, R, W, 1 and 6 trains (28th Street stop), Designs By Ahn is now perfectly positioned to create even more artfully designed arrangements that truly delight and inspire.

The new Designs By Ahn studio is located at 242 5th Avenue #2, New York, NY 10001. For more information about Designs By Ahn, call (212) 929-0660 or visit https://www.designsbyahn.com.