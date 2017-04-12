Technica Singapore Building Demand for Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) sensors is growing...in energy, security, transportation, civil engineering, medical, industrial, and other fields

Technica is pleased to announce the establishment of its Second Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) Manufacturing Facility to manage company growth. The new facility is also home to Technica's FBG Advanced Technologies Center. The new operation, Technicasa Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is located at 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Suite 08-18, A’Posh Bizhub, 768160, Singapore.

Equipped with state-of-the-art femtosecond specialty laser stations, nano-scale positioning and machining equipment, and advanced proprietary fiber processing technologies, Technica's experienced engineering and manufacturing team in Singapore will be focused on worldwide customers that have special and unique FBG sensors' specification requirements.

"Demand for specialty Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) sensors is growing as optical sensing applications continue their proliferation in energy, security, transportation, civil engineering, medical, industrial, and other fields. Immune to electro-magnetic interference (EMI), small, light, multiplexable, and highly reliable, our new generation of FBG sensors, FBG arrays, and FBG cables are becoming an increasingly valuable tool for monitoring and controlling industrial and commercial processes, equipment and infrastructure. We are excited to significantly expand the envelope of available fiberoptic sensors' technical specifications through our closely coordinated operations in Atlanta, Zurich, Beijing, and now, Singapore," stated Andrei Csipkes, President and CEO of Technica.

In addition to relying on Technica for Fiber Bragg Grating products currently provided by existing operations, customers whose applications require high-temperature FBG sensors or regenerated FBG (RFBG) sensors, through-the-coating written FBGs or FBG arrays, specialized FBGs used for their evanescent properties, or other new and challenging FBG specifications, are encouraged to contact Technica about the company's significantly expanding range of FBG capabilities via its state-of-the-art new operation in Singapore. More information about Technica's worldwide operations can be found here.

New Purchase Orders for Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors from Technica's new Singapore facility will begin to be processed on July 1, 2017.

Technica's team can be contacted at http://www.technicasa.com and info(at)technicasa(dot)com or, for the company's local Singapore customers, at http://www.technicasa.sg and info(at)technicasa(dot)sg

Technica is a leading developer, manufacturer, and global provider of premium quality Fiber Bragg Grating sensors and FBG array sensors in acrylate, polyimide, copper, and gold coated fibers. The company also proudly licenses and produces individual OEM custom packaged optical sensors. Technica is headquartered in Atlanta, USA.