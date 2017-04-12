MEDI+SIGN demonstrated their patent-pending electronic patient-room solution We heard ‘loud and clear’ the message from healthcare leadership that patient falls and communication are the most demanding challenges with which they are grappling

MEDI+SIGN recently attended the 13th Annual Maryland Patient Safety Conference and was recognized for their efforts in providing healthcare solutions that focus on patient safety while improving costs.

MEDI+SIGN, along with 70 other applicants, completed a project which was submitted to the Maryland Patient Safety Center for consideration for their role in patient safety. The submitted projects underwent rigorous review and the list was trimmed down to only 20; the 2017 Top Twenty Minogue Award for Patient Safety Innovation. In addition, MEDI+SIGN demonstrated their patent-pending electronic patient-room solution at the conference and presented their project poster.

”We heard ‘loud and clear’ the message from healthcare leadership that patient falls and communication are the most demanding challenges with which they are grappling,” says Andrew Hoffman, President of MEDI+SIGN. “By demonstrating how our solution has improved nurse communication with medical record automation as well as patient safety with our patent-pending Anti-Fall™ technology, attendees walked away elated that there is a solid and proven solution to their problems.”

The conference was held in Baltimore, Maryland on March 17, 2017 and brought together health system leadership, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, quality professionals, risk managers and patient safety officers. With a focus on pressing safety issues, the conference goals were to address issues that are fundamental to delivering quality care to patients in the safest possible manner.

MEDI+SIGN is a connected platform with digital patient whiteboard solutions that are designed to improve satisfaction and coordination of care for patients in a hospital setting. MEDI+SIGN is dedicated to reducing costs and improving quality and delivery of healthcare solutions.

Further details about MEDI+SIGN’s patient monitoring and digital whiteboard solutions are available on the company’s website: http://www.medisigndisplays.com. Questions or opportunities may be addressed through the website, or by phone (301-790-0103) and e-mail (sales(at)medisigndisplays.com)

About MEDI+SIGN

MEDI+SIGN provides hospital and healthcare organizations with a connected health platform that includes patient monitoring and digital whiteboard display solutions. MEDI+SIGN integrates with electronic health records and remote monitoring systems to collect and communicate updated and accurate patient health and status information to care teams and patients. MEDI+SIGN was established to leverage its proprietary visual communication technology to improve hospital and healthcare provider’s performance in patient safety and satisfaction, as well as the overall quality and delivery of healthcare. For more information, please contact us at http://www.medisigndisplays.com.

About Maryland Patient Safety Center

The mission of Maryland Patient Safety Center is to make health care in Maryland the safest in the nation. It is a center of patient safety innovation, convening providers of care to accelerate our understanding of, and implement evidence-based solutions for, preventing avoidable harm. http://www.marylandpatientsafety.org

MEDI+SIGN is a registered trademark of Specialized Communications, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.