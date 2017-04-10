Curtis B. Toll, a shareholder in the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at RTM’s Sustainable Property and Asset-Based Transactions Conference, April 11-13, at the Sheraton Society Hill Hotel in Philadelphia.

Toll will speak on the panel titled, “Environmental Risk Transfer Alternatives that Leverage Large-Scale Equity and Debt for Corporate Transactions.”

Topics of the panel include:



Using environmental insurance to leverage equity and debt financing in corporate and real estate transactions.

Review of a recent case study involving the purchase of a privately held defense firm and producer of rocket fuel.

Key elements to deal structuring, including the use of “remediation trusts” and insurance to secure institutional equity and debt financing.

The conference will address the “New Normal” in business and real estate transactions involving contaminated properties for M&A, private equity type transactions, loan participations, and brownfield redevelopments. Additional topics include acquisition and divestment strategies and tactics involving surplus/distressed corporate assets, and environmental risk management solutions for financial and real estate transactions including brownfield sites

RTM Communications, Inc., is a dynamic creator and producer of conferences focused on environmental risk management and sustainable development issues associated with business and real estate transactions.

Toll focuses his practice on the evaluation and management of environmental risks in connection with the acquisition, development, financing, and sale of environmentally impacted real estate. He advises developers and corporations on complex redevelopment projects, environmental liability transfers, and the management and mitigation of environmental risk through the use of unique contracting arrangements and specialized environmental insurance products. Toll structures, negotiates, and manuscripts various specialized environmental contracts and insurance products.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.