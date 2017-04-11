DrivenBI, provider of SRK – the only cloud-native self-service BI platform that empowers business professionals without IT’s constant support, today announced the introduction of AutoCAD connectivity to its data preparation utility tool. Adding AutoCAD integration as part of SRK allows CAD designs to connect directly to business data and instantly show how designs impact overall project costs.

“We are thrilled to see CAD streamlining data analysis processes,” said Rob Maguire, director of the AutoCAD product line. “Quick access to insights will help companies make strategic decisions around resource allocation, innovation and IT investments allowing them to drive greater cost savings and productivity.”

AutoCAD is computer-aided drafting software used to “make anything.”Used across a range of industries, by architects, project managers, engineers, graphic designersand other professionals, AutoCAD helps create blueprints for buildings, bridges, layouts for stores, and computer chips, among other things

“This is the first such integration of this type, and it can have enormous applicability in a variety of markets,” said Ben Tai, CEO of DrivenBI. “Integrating BI and AutoCAD can have immeasurable influence on the future of warehousing, material handling, logistics and the science of arranging space.”

AutoCAD/SRK Use Case

The idea to automate sourcing useful data from AutoCAD designs and incorporating it into business analysis came from one of the largest supermarket chain operators in Asia. The supermarket faced the challenge of version control and manual information gathering. Now, with the AutoCAD integration capability of SRK, any changes in designs are instantly available for analysis, reflecting the cost impact in real-time. With instant information access, the supermarket can better plan floor, store and display layout, to streamline shelf stocking and ultimately sell more products.

It normally takes the store’s team dozens of design revisions and back-and-forth verbal communications, until different departments can finalize a floor plan. Floor managers wanted to focus on designing shelves and stock arrangements rather than doing manual, tedious calculations with spreadsheets. With SRK, they can set up the automated retrieval of shelf dimensions, price, monthly operation fees and more from the AutoCAD designs. As soon as there is a new design, the changes can be quickly extracted and incorporated into analysis to reflect the impact on the overall cost.

SRK streamlines design and approval, improves accuracy of data and analysis, and most importantly, allows the team to focus on making timely and smart decisions that will drive their business. With SRK's self-service approach, headquarters can quickly and smartly customize analysis in response to any change in regulations or business without relying on IT.

Usable by business professionals in just a few days, DrivenBI delivers the only cloud-native self-service solution that requires zero involvement from technical professionals. Where other BI vendors claim ease-of-use, they refer to IT’s ability to administer. With DrivenBI, all data is available in the cloud without having to build or use a warehouse. Its SRK data analysis platform gives users the ability to bring in their own data, build analysis according to their own specific dynamic requirements, and collaborate with colleagues with actionable sharing. DrivenBI is redefining self-service data analytics by completely removing the IT-centric complexity.

Viable for any vertical market, the SRK platform is used by business professionals responsible for finance, inventory control, corporate-wide KPIs, marketing, operations, resource management, and sales. It dramatically improves the productivity of business professionals who have switched from spreadsheets/ERP, embedded BI, and other traditional BI tools. http://www.DrivenBI.com

