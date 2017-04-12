3 Daughters Brewing Expands In 16 oz. Cans

"Launching 16 oz. cans allows us to better serve customers and meet demand in the rapidly growing craft beer industry," said Mike Harting, CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing.

3 Daughters Brewing, one of the fastest growing regional breweries from Florida, continues its growth by launching beers in 16 oz. cans. They currently have five unique styles offered in 12 oz. six pack cans in their portfolio. These include Beach Blonde Ale, Bimini Twist IPA, Rod Bender Red Ale, Stern Line Stout and the latest release, the A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale.

3 Daughters Brewing has selected two of their flagship beers, Beach Blonde Ale and Bimini Twist IPA as the first release available in 16 oz. cans. “Launching 16 oz. cans allows us to better serve customers and meet demand in the rapidly growing craft beer industry,” said Mike Harting, CEO of 3 Daughters Brewing. “We are excited to offer two of our best-selling beers in 16 oz. cans.”

In 2016, 3 Daughters Brewing completed a major expansion by adding a 10,000 square foot facility with enough infrastructure to brew up to 60,000 barrels per year. This additional capacity enables the brewery to introduce new and innovative products to market and provide consumers with different size cans (12 oz. and 16 oz.) on the most popular brews.

The 16 oz. cans will be on shelves around the Tampa Bay area on or after May 1st, 2017. Check out our interactive map of beer locations here:

About 3 Daughters Brewing

