Cosentino North America Credits Gensuite in Vanguard Legal Publication

Cosentino is a global company and a leading provider of surface materials and innovations to the design and architecture industry. Its fast-growing North American division trusted Gensuite when they needed to transition from spreadsheet-based compliance, data input and analysis to a holistic compliance and management system. When Christian A. Garza joined the Cosentino team in 2013, he advocated Gensuite as a Mobile system that could determine compliance and safety functions across Cosentino’s North American sites. Currently, Gensuite is deployed at 50+ Cosentino North America locations.

Cosentino North America received the 2016 Legal Department of the Year award from Texas Lawyer for Best Corporate Compliance, and the company cited Gensuite’s ability to track and maintain compliance for its win.

“The Gensuite platform was instrumental in obtaining that award,” Garza says. “We needed to take our compliance program to the next level. We needed to move beyond spreadsheets to more systems, and we had numerous spreadsheets—and talking to other general counsel, they work on a lot of spreadsheets—but really that’s not getting it done now, especially with a rapidly-expanding international business such as ours.”

Read the full case study in Vanguard.

