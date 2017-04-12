Mark Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, is pleased to announce the release of Chinese Institutions’ Definitive Guide to USA Real Estate, a new book aimed to guide Chinese buyers through real estate investing in Washington, DC.



Currently available for purchase in the US for $15.00 on Amazon.com and in China for 88 RMB on major Chinese online book retailers including Amazon, DangDang, and JD Books, the book will be promoted with an international tour which touches down in Washington, DC on Thursday, April 20th at 3303 Water St. NW, a TTR Sotheby’s International Realty-represented listing on the Georgetown Waterfront.

Lowham — who co-authored the book in collaboration with colleagues from Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates — wrote the chapter on Washington, DC, one of China's most desirable US markets for real estate investment. With decades of experience in real estate, Lowham served as Executive Vice President at WESET*GROUP before joining TTR Sotheby’s International Realty in 2011 as CEO and Managing Partner. A native of Wyoming and a graduate from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, Lowham is a prolific contributor to charitable and philanthropic investment in his local community, and holds leadership positions at notable public and private institutions such as The Potomac School, the Wolf Trap Foundation, and The Hillwood Estate Museum.



Chinese Institutions’ Definitive Guide to USA Real Estate includes chapters on “Why Purchase US Real Estate,” “Important International Tax Issues,” “Single-Family Investment,” “Closing the Deal,” and more. The book effort was led by Ben Briggs, Executive Vice President of International Business for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, who has lived in China for over ten years. The book includes chapters highlighting markets and submarkets in many of America's top gateway cities, written by local real estate CEOs and top brokers nationwide.

About TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Established in 2006, TTR Sotheby's International Realty is the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate in the Washington metropolitan area. With seven offices in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty’s family of 300 real estate associates are highly recognized sales and marketing experts. Through our continued investment in community leadership and our relationship with the legendary Sotheby’s auction house, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty has unrivaled access to the most affluent and discerning buyers and a best-in-class marketing platform that offers local, regional, national, and international distribution.