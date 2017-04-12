Healthy Paws Pet Insurance—the #1 customer-rated provider of insurance for dogs and cats—has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer assistance to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

Every year, Angie’s List gives the SSA to the top A-rated companies in their category, within their market. While Angie’s List may give the award, customer and member reviews are what determine the winners. These submissions let Angie’s List know which companies provide excellent service, and a company must have a minimum number of reviews to qualify.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the pet insurance companies in the Washington market were able to do it.”

“We’re thrilled to receive this award,” says co-founder and CEO Rob Jackson. “Our company is built on treating pet parents and their furry family members with respect, care, and kindness. Being recognized for our efforts is a great achievement and we’re committed to continuing this excellent service for our customers!”

Currently rated #1 by customers as well as review sites, Healthy Paws provides an excellent customer experience while facilitating the best care possible for dogs and cats.

###

About Angie’s List

Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance®

Healthy Paws is one of the leading pet insurance program providers in the U.S. for dogs and cats and ranked #1 by customers on leading review websites. Its insurance policies are provided by Chubb, whose U.S. carriers are rated A++ by A.M. Best. The Healthy Paws Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides cash grants to pet adoption organizations specifically for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and advanced medical treatments of homeless pets in their care. Learn more about their mission to save more homeless pets and how you can help. For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, visit https://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com/.