DATAMARK was founded in 1989 in El Paso by husband and wife, Bill and Becky Holmes to provide data-processing services for its very first client, an international courier. Since the inception of the company, a prime goal for the founding Holmes family has always been to provide jobs and economic opportunity in the communities DATAMARK serves, beginning with its first operation of 26 employees in El Paso. Since then, the company has grown its global footprint to employ approximately 2,000 staff across five locations in the U.S., Mexico, and India. Throughout this expansion, DATAMARK has continued to support local, national, and international charitable organizations focused on causes such as healing the sick, sheltering the homeless, and feeding the hungry.

Over the past two-and-a-half decades, DATAMARK has added to its portfolio of Fortune 500 companies, now serving clients from the financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and government sectors. DATAMARK’s services now include digital mailroom management, document processing, bilingual English/Spanish contact center services, and business strategy and process consulting services. During this time, DATAMARK also established its “DATAMARK Gives Back,” program that offers employees annual paid time off to serve nonprofit organizations in the community.

“After 27 years, DATAMARK continues to build on its track record of smart and steady growth, via strong partnerships established through a culture of service,” said DATAMARK President Bill Randag. “DATAMARK has grown as our clients have grown, and we’re proud to play a role in their success. As we approach three decades of doing business, we’re going strong thanks to our employees’ dedication and hard work. We’re confident 2017 will deliver more good news as we welcome new clients, expand services, and hire talented people at our locations around the globe."

DATAMARK recently celebrated the opening of its second India site, located in the country’s financial and commercial hub of Mumbai. The new site will allow DATAMARK to significantly expand its capacity for providing BPO and outsourced contact center services to its clients. DATAMARK expects to increase staffing levels at the Mumbai location to 750 over the next three years as its contact center operations expand.

