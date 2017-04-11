Nancy Shilepsky Sherin and Lodgen has deep experience in business and employment law, as well as seasoned litigators. In combination with our executive advocacy expertise, the firm offers clients robust employment-related legal services under one roof.

Boston law firm Sherin and Lodgen LLP announces that it has established an Employment Law Department dedicated to meeting the wide-ranging legal needs of executives, professionals and business clients. This multidisciplinary team of business, employment and litigation attorneys will focus on providing clients with counseling, negotiation, and litigation services involving complex employment and compensation matters.

Sherin and Lodgen’s Employment Law Department will be led by acclaimed employment lawyer, Nancy S. Shilepsky, who is a pioneer in the field of executive advocacy and a leading influence in employment law and litigation. Her team will counsel clients on the full suite of employment matters, including executive compensation, employee-shareholder disputes, non-competition and employment agreements, discrimination, sexual harassment, disability and wrongful termination suits, among others.

Sherin and Lodgen’s Managing Partner Douglas M. Henry said, “Our firm has always represented clients on a variety of employment law matters. When Nancy joined our firm last year, she brought a nationally recognized executive advocacy practice, which greatly enhanced our employment law capabilities. Forming a dedicated Employment Law Department was a logical next step to provide clients with direct access to a cross-disciplinary team of employment law attorneys.”

About Sherin and Lodgen LLP

Sherin and Lodgen is a mid-sized Boston law firm specializing in real estate, litigation, and business law. With over 50 attorneys, the firm handles complex matters, while providing responsive, senior-level attention to every matter. Known for its effective, efficient and focused representation, Sherin and Lodgen delivers sophisticated analysis and a high touch service by developing an in-depth understanding of clients' business goals, issues, concerns and emerging industry trends.