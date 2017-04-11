Emtec Expands Microsoft and Cloud Expertise

These competencies showcase Emtec’s expertise and commitment in providing a comprehensive suite of services within the Microsoft ecosystem, said Sachin Ghaisas, Vice President of Digital Services and Head of Global Delivery Centers.

Emtec, Inc.®, an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, today announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Gold Application Development and Azure Silver Cloud Platform competencies.

“By achieving a gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Phil Sorgen, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top one percent of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions on the latest Microsoft technology.”

As an Azure Silver Partner, Emtec now has access to core Microsoft investments in this cloud platform to bring the most innovative Azure-based SaaS, PaaS and IaaS solutions to its clients.

“These competencies showcase Emtec’s expertise and commitment in providing a comprehensive suite of services within the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Sachin Ghaisas, Vice President of Digital Services and Head of Global Delivery Centers. “Emtec continues to invest in the skillsets and partnerships to bring innovative solutions to light.”

“Our solutions built upon these technologies help clients accelerate digital initiatives, improve ease of development, reduce time to market, increase overall cost effectiveness, and drive operational excellence,” says Ghaisas.

About Emtec

Emtec is an IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes.

We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead their industry. Our “Client for Life” approach is built upon over 20 years of delivering rapid, meaningful and lasting business value.

Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications, as well as a suite of Analytics and Infrastructure Services. http://www.emtecinc.com

Media Contact

Deanna Evers

Emtec Inc.

973-232-7897

Deanna(dot)evers(at)emtecinc(dot)com